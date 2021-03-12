Randy Sanders says a long time ago he learned from Johnny Majors that a football team sees its most improvement from the first game to the second.
He’s about to put that to the test when Sanders’ East Tennessee State team plays host to Furman on Saturday.
“Johnny Majors used to always say — and Phillip Fulmer believed and most of the guys I worked for believed — you usually make your most improvement from your first game to your second,” Sanders said. “But you typically don’t have three weeks between your first game and your second. So in many ways, it’s almost like playing another opener.”
The Bucs are 1-0 after a 24-17 come-from-behind victory over Samford. Their second game, against Wofford, was called off.
“I guess to be Week Four of a football season, we’re about as healthy as you can ever be,” Sanders said. “But we’ve also only played one football game so far.”
Furman comes in ranked 15th in the FCS poll. The Paladins are 2-1 with wins over Western Carolina and Samford and a surprising loss to VMI.
LAST GAME
Furman overcame a 17-point deficit in the second quarter to beat Samford in overtime, 44-37. Hamp Sisson threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and his 73-yarder to Ryan Miller tied the game.
All-conference running back Devin Wynn’s touchdown in overtime proved to be the winning points.
FURMAN NUMBERS
Miller has eight catches through three games and four of them have been for touchdowns.
Sisson has thrown for eight touchdowns but has been intercepted four times.
The Paladins average 30.7 points and 472 yards per game.
On defense, red-shirt freshman linebacker Nick Kuzemka leads the team with 21 tackles, while senior cornerback Dairus Kearse has two interceptions.
“What they do on offense is difficult to defend,” Sanders said. “They’re pretty multiple and they’re doing it with good players right now. Offensively, they’ve kind of been rolling with what they’ve done against Western Carolina what they did last week against Sanford.”
ETSU NUMBERS
Running back Quay Holmes had 125 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in the Bucs’ only game. His backup, Jacob Saylors, had 47 yards on seven carries.
Quarterback Tyler Riddell threw for 186 yards and a touchdown. He completed 56% of his throws, but fumbled the ball away when ETSU was in scoring position.
“We have to play way faster than what we did last in the last game,” Sanders said. “We’ve got to eliminate the turnovers we had in the first half. And we’ve got to score touchdowns when we get in the red zone. We can’t afford to be kicking field goals or turning the thing over like we did last last game.”
Defensively, the Bucs had numerous stars in the opener. Four players — Donovan Manuel, Jared Folks, Mike Price and Alijah Huzzie — each had nine tackles. Manuel had an interception and two of the Bucs’ 10 sacks.
Huzzie had an interception and returned a punt 62 yards to set up an ETSU score.
NO TICKETS
The crowd at the game is being limited to 30% of Greene Stadium’s capacity. No tickets are being sold at the gate.
An announced crowd of 2,106 was at the first game.
Kickoff at Greene Stadium is set for 1 p.m.