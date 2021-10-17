East Tennessee State’s football team was its own worst enemy Saturday, yet Bucs coach Randy Sanders was full of praise for the way his squad hung in there despite the self-destruction.
In their first loss of the season, a 21-16 defeat to Chattanooga, the Bucs turned the ball over three times, had crucial penalties that stalled drives and missed a field goal. Yet, there they were at the end still kicking and screaming, still with a chance to win.
It was an effort that wasn’t lost on Sanders.
“It would have been really, really easy the way that game was going for it to truly have gotten away from us there at the end,” Sanders said. “But instead, they kept playing and kept fighting, kept competing and we kept competing to a point where at least we had a chance at an onside kick.”
They recovered that onside kick, only to be called for offside on the play. They couldn’t get the second one.
Every time the Bucs got something going on offense, they either turned the ball over — quarterback Tyler Riddell fumbled twice and threw an interception — or had a penalty that set them back.
It wasn’t a championship performance by a team that has its sights on a championship.
The loss cost the Bucs a chance to post the best start to a season in school history. It will also knock them out of the top 10 of the FCS polls.
“I told them I feel bad for you and if you’re a competitor, the type of player I want on this football team, you’re going to feel bad,” Sanders said. “Feel bad about tonight. Feel bad about it in the morning but when we get to the Dome, we’re on to the next one. We have to see what we can improve, see what we can correct and let’s go. It’s time to go.”
There’s plenty left to play for in the Southern Conference race. Every team in the league has at least one conference loss, so the championship is up for grabs.
“I told them many of the same things I always tell them after a win,” Sanders said. “Proud of them and I am because we compete hard. We play hard. We play fast. We play physical. We play football the way it’s supposed to be. I had somebody mention the other day they like watching our team because we honor the game of football by how hard we play and the way we play it.”
They’re going to need that kind of football in the coming weeks with games against Furman, VMI and Mercer left. Only in the Western Carolina game will ETSU be a huge favorite. The other three should be close.