East Tennessee State football coach Randy Sanders and running back Quay Holmes have been announced as finalists for national awards.
Sanders is up for the Eddie Robinson Award, which goes to the national coach of the year. Sanders’ team has won 10 of its 11 games this season. The Bucs won the Southern Conference championship on Saturday and are preparing for the FCS playoffs, where they will play at home Dec. 4 against either Kennesaw State or Davidson.
Holmes is a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, presented to the national offensive player of the year at the FCS level. Holmes leads the nation in rushing yards with 1,431 yards and 16 touchdowns on 238 carries.
Holmes broke two big records in Saturday’s win over Mercer. He’s the new ETSU career rushing leader with 4,142 yards and he also has the best single-season total.
The winner of the Eddie Robinson Award will be announced Dec. 14, while the Walter Payton Award winner will be announced Jan. 7.
BUCS IN RANKINGS
ETSU climbed two spots in the FCS coaches’ poll up to No. 8. They fell to No. 9 in the STATS rankings.
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
For the third consecutive week, ETSU has earned two of the three weekly Southern Conference player of the week awards.
Quarterback Tyler Riddell was chosen as the offensive player of the week after completing 26 of 29 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns.
Alijah Huzzie was the defensive player of the week after posting eight tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble. Huzzie intercepted a pass with 36 seconds remaining in the first half, stalling a potential scoring drive for Mercer. His biggest interception came with just over five minutes left in the game, returning it 51 yards to set up the Bucs’ go-ahead touchdown.
It’s the third week in a row that ETSU has had the defensive winner.