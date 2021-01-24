Jasmine Sanders provided plenty of offense for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team on a day when they were defensive-minded.
Sanders, a redshirt junior transfer from Troy, scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed seven rebounds in leading the Bucs to a 58-48 win over UNC Greensboro on Sunday at Brooks Gym. Her previous high was 21 points at Troy, while her effort Sunday came on just 13 shot attempts.
Hard to stop inside and outside, she took advantage in hitting 10 of 12 free-throw attempts. As a team, the Bucs went 20 for 24 at the free-throw line.
“It was important for us to get a win and I was going to do whatever it took to win,” Sanders said. “I see myself as a scorer, so anytime I shoot the ball, I have to see it go through the net. The more I see it go through the net, the more likely I’m going to keep putting them up.”
While her offensive performance was spectacular, the defense carried ETSU much of the day. The Bucs forced 18 turnovers and held the Lady Spartans to 14 of 52 (27 percent) from the field. It included a paltry 2 of 16 (13 percent) from 3-point range. ETSU improved to 3-9 overall and 1-4 in the Southern Conference, avenging a 56-53 loss to Greensboro on Friday.
“We ran four different presses throughout the game,” ETSU coach Brittney Ezell said. “We changed defenses every dead ball, after free throws, after timeouts. Our energy was contagious. Even if we didn’t get a steal, we were disrupting their offense. They were never able to really find a rhythm.”
The Bucs scored the first six points of the game and led the whole first quarter, holding a 15-12 advantage when the buzzer sounded.
Getting more rebounds and 50/50 balls in the second quarter, ETSU pushed the lead to double digits at the 2:39 mark. With the Lady Spartans missing 12 straight shots at one point, the Bucs held them to just six points in the second quarter to take a 27-18 lead into halftime.
Maintaining the advantage throughout the third quarter, the Bucs led 38-32 going into the final stanza. Back-to-back treys by Carly Hooks and Sanders pushed the lead to 14 points. UNCG (3-11, 1-4) rallied to get the game within seven points when a timeout was called with 47 seconds left.
Kaia Upton closed it out at the free-throw line. She finished with 10 points and four assists. Starting center Jakhyia Davis pulled down 12 rebounds.
“Kaia is so tough. She’s playing with a little bit of an Achilles (injury),” Ezell said about Davis. “She pressed and pushed and defended her heart out. I don’t liken it to a war or anything like that, but she’s a warrior for this team. She’s an unsung hero and I was glad to see her see have some success.”
Khalis Cain had a couple of old-fashioned 3-point plays in the closing minutes and finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Greensboro. Cece Crudup had 12 points, but was 4 of 19 from the field.
ETSU has another weekend series scheduled next with Western Carolina coming to Brooks Gym on Friday at 7 p.m.