Will Sanders continues to make a name for himself on the links.
Sanders, a seventh-grader at Liberty Bell Middle School, shot a 2-under 70 on consecutive days to win the Hurricane Golf Tour National Championship tournament on Dec. 4-5 at Orange County National Golf Club in Winter Garden, Florida.
His two-day total of 4-under 140 gave him a three-stroke victory over Trevor Challice from Palm Coast, Florida. Luis Geraldo Eboli Villegas from Mexico was third at even-par.
The top three produced a small sample of the great talent from all over the world. There were golfers from all over United States, including Puerto Rico, as well as international players from Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, Sweden, Peru and China.
Sanders, who has won multiple local tournaments, qualified for the national championship by winning a tournament in Nashville. He found the Orange County course with its Bermuda grass greens different from local tracks.
“The Bermuda has grain where the bentgrass around here doesn’t have much grain to it,” he said. “The greens were a lot firmer and faster than I thought they would be, but I got adjusted to them well. They were as fast as my home course, but the grains had a different roll.”
Sanders, who calls Blackthorn Club his home course, won the Masters 2-Day by 10 strokes on June 9-10. He also scored wins on the 2021 Sneds Tour at Johnson City Country Club and The Crossings. He has won at different courses, including The Virginian, The Olde Farm, Cattails at MeadowView and Warriors’ Path.
Back in July, he tied for second at the Sneds Tour Tournament of Champions at the Golf Club of Tennessee. He believes that playing at Blackthorn with its elevation changes helps him at other courses.
“Blackthorn is a tough course. If you can go low at Blackthorn, you can go low at a lot of courses for these tournaments,” he said.
The Orange County course for the national championship tournament measured 5,704 yards over 18 holes. It included 454 yards on No. 10 and 453 yards on the final hole. It played perfectly into Sanders’ strengths.
“My ball striking is normally the best part of my game,” Sanders said. “Coming into the tournament, I felt really good with my mindset. When I was playing the first nine holes on the first day, everything was clicking.”