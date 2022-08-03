East Tennessee State University will likely have a new women’s basketball coach before it gets a new athletic director.
Dick Sander, who was appointed the university’s interim athletic director Monday after the announcement that Scott Carter was out, says he’ll be around until at least January.
“Talking to (ETSU) President (Brian) Noland, we kind of agreed I’m going to be here until January,” Sander said during ETSU’s first football practice of preseason camp. “In January, we’ll sit down and kind of figure out where we’re going.”
Sander was Carter’s predecessor in the post, serving as athletic director from 2013-17. After retiring, he was an assistant to Noland as the director of ETSU’s Center for Global Sports Leadership. He was still around the university so when Carter “resigned,” Sander was available to step in.
“I think there’s a real need to try to develop some continuity,” Sander said. “I’ve hired a fair amount of coaches and some of these administrators, so it kind of makes sense for me to be the common thread to pull things together.”
Sander’s first order of business will be to hire a women’s basketball coach to replace Simon Harris. An investigation into Title IX complaints by former players led to Harris’ firing, which was also announced Monday. He is on paid suspension until Aug. 15, when he will be terminated.
Jackie Alexander, one of Harris’ assistants, was quietly named “acting head coach” on Tuesday night. ETSU didn’t announce the move. The school just simply updated her bio on its website.
Sander said Wednesday that he was going to decide soon whether Alexander would get the job on a permanent basis, or if ETSU would conduct a full-blown search for Harris’ replacement.
Either way, Sander said Alexander and assistant Joe Silvestri — in addition to graduate assistant Alyssa Sweeney — would be on the staff next year no matter who the head coach was.
“They’re in this together,” Sander said. “They did a really good job with the student-athletes. It was a really tough time for them because nobody had any expectation that that was going to happen. It was really shocking to not only players, but coaches.”
Monday was a stunning day for everyone involved in ETSU athletics and Sander said he took the news hard.
“It was a really tough day,” Sander said. “When you have a relationship with somebody like I had with Coach Harris and Scott, and to not have them around anymore is pretty difficult. And to get thrust into this, kind of out of the blue, there were a lot of different emotions out there.”
Sander said he was excited about ETSU athletics, citing new football coach George Quarles, the new recruits brought in by basketball coach Desmond Oliver, the men’s and women’s soccer teams and the potential of the men’s golf team to possibly challenge for a national championship in the near future.
“There’s a lot of good things going on,” Sander said. “Hopefully we can provide an infrastructure and a plan and a path to really elevate the program. What’s happened in the past happened. I’m dealing with the future. My goal is to just try to help the athletic department, the coaches and our student-athletes move forward.”
