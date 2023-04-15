April has been designated as National Pickleball Month, so it’s fitting that a major tournament will be held in the region.
The inaugural GO.ALL.OUT. Pickleball Championships will be played next weekend at the Memorial Park Community Center in Johnson City. The tournament is sanctioned by the Southern Pickleball Association.
Heading into the weekend, 130 players were registered. About 75% of them were local.
“The age range is actually pretty cool,” said James Mauney, sports sales manager at Visit Johnson City, which helped bring the event to town. “It’s anywhere from 20 all the way up until the late 70s.”
That’s one of the draws that has made pickleball so popular. It’s less physically taxing than many other sports and has become the fastest growing sport in the country.
“I think part of it is the social aspect,” Mauney said. “And then I also think part of it is it’s a relatively inexpensive sport to play. Obviously, for the seniors, it’s easy on the joints and it’s easy to pick up in terms of playing.”
The 12 state-of-the-art pickleball courts at Memorial Park Community Center were renovated in 2022 and attract hundreds of players each week.
“Over recent years, it has definitely come on strong with any walk of life, any age,” Mauney said. “The growth is there. I don’t know if it can sustain that, but it is on fire right now.”
Friday’s action will consist of senior men’s and women’s doubles. Saturday includes mixed doubles, allowing pickleball players of all ages and skill levels to compete against one another.
Sunday, April 23, will be the final day of competition and will consist of men’s and women’s doubles.
Players of all skill levels can compete as the tournament will use the USA Pickleball skill rating system, allowing players with limited experience as well as extremely proficient players to compete in their own groups.
Part of the tournament is a player party Saturday night at Burg’r & Barrel.
“We’re trying to make it an experience,” Mauney said. “We want pickleball to be important, but we also want to highlight Johnson City and show that we’re a city thriving and have a lot to offer in terms of restaurants, places to eat, shop and stuff like that. If we can get people coming back for years to come, that would be pretty cool.”
The registration fee for one day of tournament play is $55 and includes a T-shirt. Additional days of tournament play are $15 each.