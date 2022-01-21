Elizabethton native Billy Sampson will be inducted into the Lowcountry Golf Hall of Fame in South Carolina at a date to be announced later.
Sampson is the director of Instruction at Old Tabby Links on Spring Island. He attended East Tennessee State University, and later moved to Hilton Head Island to began his professional golf career at Sea Pines Resort. He worked there from 1990-1995. He continued his professional career at Old Tabby Links, beginning in 1995.
Billy is also a member of the Elizabethton High School Hall of Fame. He is an advisor for the Hilton Head High and Elizabethton High golf programs.
Billy has also been very active in the PGA of America of which he has been a Class “A” member since 1997. Since becoming a member of the PGA, He has served as the Vice-President and President of the Hilton Head Island Chapter of the PGA and he has devoted his time to the Carolinas PGA Section while serving on the Board of Directors in 2005 and 2006.
His many contributions to the Hilton Head Island Chapter led to him being named the chapter’s Golf Professional of the Year in 2007, 2010 and 2013.
In addition, was also the recipient of the Carolina’s Section Bill Strausbaugh Award, Presidents Plaque, Palmer Maples Teacher of the Year and Golf Professional of the Year. Billy is also a member of the Elizabethton High School Hall of Fame.