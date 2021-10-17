BRISTOL — Angelle Sampey emerged the Pro Stock Motorcycle winner in an all-female final Sunday in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.
Sampey, a three-time world champ, outran Karen Stoffer in the first NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle race at Bristol in 20 years. And she did it after starting her day with a migraine headache.
“I took some Tylenol. I have prescription migraine medicine, but I can’t take it when I’m racing,” Sampey said. “But when the helmet goes on, it’s 100 percent focus and vision.”
The 51-year-old's focus was on target with a strong day, including the finals run.
“That was a heck of a race in the final,” Sampey said.
The win was the second win of the season for Sampey and the 45th of her career that started 25 years ago in Denver. Ironically, Stoffer started her pro career on the same day at the same event in Denver.
“I’ve been out here for so long and now I’m really learning to appreciate everything,” Sampey said. “I just never know when it’s going to be my last.”
The final was the third championship meeting between Sampey and Stoffer. Sampey has won two of the head-to-head title meetings, including Sunday.
Thunder Valley lived up to its billing, challenging the competitors from start to finish down the drag strip.
“This track made me feel very, very small,” the 5-foot-1 Sampey said. “I have never, never been so excited to finish a race.
“We love Tennessee and we love Bristol and I love winning.”
RACING TO THE TROPHY
Sampey beat teammate Andrew Hines in the opening round and then defeated Chris Bostick in the quarterfinals to make it to the semifinals.
In the semis, Sampey ran at 194.18 miles per hour to eliminate another teammate Eddie Krawiec before taking the win against Stoffer, who was making her 25th final-round appearance.
FIRST LIGHTS WINNER
Sunday was a big day for Pittsburgh’s Tornow.
Tornow won his first elimination-round event in the opening round of the motorcycle class and saw the winner lights light up for the first time in his career.
In the opening round of eliminations, Tornow defeated Steve Johnson.
“It’s unbelievable,” Tornow said. “We’ve worked so hard since we started our independent team. This is the most amazing thing in the world.”
Tornow advanced to the quarterfinal round with a speed of 187.83 before losing to Stoffer in the semifinals.
GRAY TAKES PRO MOD WIN
In the Pro Mod division, J.R. Gray took the championship after knocking off top qualifier Rickie Smith, the winningest NHRA driver in the division, in the opening round.
Gray defeated Mike Salinas, who later won the Top Fuel race, in the semifinals and then Jose Gonzalez in the final with a winning time of 5.699 seconds at a speed of 250.64 miles per hour.
Gonzalez’s second-place finish was enough to clinch the division’s season championship.