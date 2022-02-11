East Tennessee State’s basketball team is hoping its latest performance is the start of something big.
The Bucs broke a five-game losing streak Monday night with a 75-71 victory over Furman and now they’ll find out if beating a team near the top of the Southern Conference standings propels them onto more success.
Samford visits Freedom Hall on Saturday for a 4 p.m. tip-off.
“We’re learning from our mistakes throughout the season,” ETSU guard Ledarrius Brewer said. “We’re learning that we can finish these games. We were kind of down on ourselves for a moment. We just proved that we can hang with anybody in the conference.”
After failing in the closing minutes of all five games during the losing streak, the Bucs made the plays against Furman. It was a much-needed performance by a team not used to finding itself near the bottom of the SoCon standings.
“It’s basketball and they should have fun playing the game that they love,” first-year ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “But there’s pressure like every game is a championship. To win championships is a process that you have to go through. It’s a reconstruction when you have new people into the program. So we’re just trying to win every game, every day practice and find ways to win.”
The Bucs beat Samford 88-85 last month in Birmingham, Alabama, for their 12th consecutive victory in the series. ETSU has won 16 of the 17 meetings between the schools.
ETSU comes in 13-13 overall, 5-8 in the SoCon. Samford is 15-9, 5-7, and has won four of its last five games.
SCOUTING THE BULLDOGS
Samford is led by sophomore guard Ques Glover, who averages 18.4 points per game to rank fourth in the SoCon. The Florida transfer who played at Bearden High School in Knoxville, had 12 points in the first meeting with ETSU on a 4-for-15 shooting night.
Jermaine Marshall, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward, averages 12.0 points, 7.9 rebounds. Logan Dye is averaging 11.9 points. He went 10 of 13 from the field and scored 20 points against ETSU in January.
BUCS’ NUMBERS
Jordan King is averaging 14.4 points a game to lead the Bucs. Ledarrius Brewer is right behind at 14.3, followed by David Sloan at 12.6 and Ty Brewer at 10.5.
Sloan is averaging 5.2 assists per game to lead the SoCon. That ranks in the top 20 nationally.
STAR WARS DAY
Saturday is ETSU’s annual Stars Wars Day. Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Wars characters and members of the 501st Legion will be in attendance to raise money for Children Exceeding Expectations, a non-profit organization that serves as a free school for youth with immune deficiency disorders.
In addition, there will be a postgame autograph session with the Bucs and Star Wars characters.
BETTER-LOOKING WIN
ETSU’s 66-58 win over Murray State back in November is looking more and more impressive.
Murray State is 23-2 and ranked 23rd in the Associated Press top 25. The only team other than ETSU to beat the Racers is No.1-ranked Auburn.
The Bucs’ win over Murray State came at the Naples Invitational.
ON THE HORIZON
The Bucs hit the road next week for games at Mercer (Wednesday) and The Citadel (Saturday, Feb. 19). They return home for rematch with Chattanooga on Wednesday, Feb. 23. That will be their final home game of the season.