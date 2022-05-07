BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It took just a matter of seconds for Samford to break the game open.
The Bulldogs took their second consecutive win over East Tennessee State on Saturday, a 7-1 Southern Conference decision that was sealed in the span of just a couple of pitches.
With Samford leading 2-1, ETSU reliever Andrew Ronne came in with runners on second and third and one out in the sixth inning. Ronne promptly struck out Garrett Howe, who already had two hits in the game, and the Bucs were just one out from getting out of the jam and staying within striking distance.
Then Towns King got to Ronne for a two-run single and Colton Ledbetter followed with a solo home run.
Suddenly, the Bucs were down 6-1 and reeling.
Ronne came into the game 5-0 with a 2.22 ERA but allowed hits to three of the six batters he faced.
Michael Ross, Samford’s starting pitcher, didn’t allow the Bucs to scratch after giving up a solo home run to ETSU’s Garett Wallace in the second inning. Ross (5-1) pitched a complete game, holding ETSU to five hits through eight innings. He struck out six batters and walked none.
After Wallace put the Bucs on top with his home run, Ledbetter tied it with a run-scoring single.
ETSU starter Hunter Loyd (3-3) gave up a run in the sixth on an RBI single by Howe, but got out of a bases-loaded jam to keep the Bucs close at 2-1.
Loyd allowed four runs, but only one was earned as third baseman Justin Hanvey’s throwing error helped a run come across. The Bucs made another costly error in the sixth when Cam Norgren dropped a pop-up at second base and the Bulldogs scored two more.
In all, five of Samford’s seven runs were unearned.
Samford (22-22, 9-5) tacked one more run on in the eighth on a double from Howe, who finished 3 for 5 with a pair or RBIs.
ETSU’s Tommy Barth extended his hitting streak to 19 games with a third-inning single. Ledbetter was 3 for 3 with three RBIs for the Bulldogs. Stephen Klein was hit by a pitch three times.
The teams will conclude the series Sunday with a 2 p.m. start.