So much for momentum.
One game after breaking a five-game losing streak, the East Tennessee State basketball team lost again, this time suffering a 77-73 setback to Samford in a Southern Conference game Saturday at Freedom Hall.
It was the Bulldogs’ second-ever victory over ETSU, which had won the last 12 meetings and held a 16-1 record in the series.
The Bucs fell to 13-14 overall, 5-9 in the SoCon and are in danger of having to appear in one of the play-in games at the conference tournament. Samford improved to 16-9, 6-7.
“Same old story,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “We just can’t get stops.”
As was the case during the five-game losing streak, the Bucs had chances down the stretch but just couldn’t make enough things happen. Their last field goal came with 4:56 left when Charlie Weber’s 3-point play forged a 68-68 tie.
With Samford ahead 75-73 in the closing seconds, Ques Glover drove the lane and had his shot blocked by ETSU. A goal-tending call was made, putting the Bulldogs up 77-73.
ETSU’s Jordan King was called for a technical foul for his reaction to the call, but Glover missed both free throws, giving the Bucs a slight chance with 13.9 seconds left.
They ran the ball up the court and Ledarrius Brewer threw up a 3-pointer that was off the mark and the Bulldogs escaped with a rare win over ETSU.
“We know we’ve had a tough season,” Oliver said. “The fact that were talking about one-possession games, we’re capable. This is about toughness. Down the stretch getting one more rebound, a free throw blockout, getting one more rebound. We’re not going to pack our bags up.”
FIRST LEAD
Samford led the entire first half and took a 42-38 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
The Bucs hung around and went on an 11-0 run midway through the second half to grab their first lead, 51-48, on a 3-pointer by King.
From that point there were three ties and two lead changes.
BY THE NUMBERS
All five ETSU starters scored in double figures, led by King’s 19 points. He was 4 of 7 on 3-pointers and added five assists. Ledarrius Brewer had 12 points, while Ty Brewer and David Sloan had 11 apiece and Jaden Seymour had 10.
The Bucs were out-rebounded 35-27 and Samford got 38 points in the paint.
Glover led the Bulldogs with 23 points. Jermaine Marshall and Jaden Campbell had 15 points apiece and Logan Dye scored 14.
UP NEXT
The Bucs play at Mercer on Wednesday and at The Citadel on Saturday.