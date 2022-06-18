BRISTOL — Mike Salinas keeps making Bristol Dragway his home away from home.
The California driver vaulted to the top of the Top Fuel field in Saturday’s final qualifying session for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals. His run of 3.767 seconds and 327.59 miles per hour toppled the numbers — 3.791 seconds, 317.79 mph — posted by four-time defending NHRA champion Steve Torrence on Friday night.
“We just have keep doing what we’re doing,” said Salinas, who is looking for his third straight Thunder Valley Nationals victory. “We have to stay humble and keep moving. We have guys like Steve that are amazing, and then Brittany. We just have to see how it winds up.”
Three of the provisional No. 1 qualifying times from Friday were bested on a sunny, Saturday afternoon with Funny Car serving as the exception.
Salinas, who captured the second No. 1 qualifier of the season and the 10th of his career, thought they might get in the 3.72-second range.
Track conditions dictated otherwise with crew chief Rob Flynn tuning back the set-up.
“We were trying to run 72s on the first few passes, but you have to let the man do his job,” Salinas said. “I asked him what we were going to run. He was like, ‘We will try to run a 75.’ But just before we ran, we did something on the computer. We ran the 76 where it was safe. We were trying to be in the top three, but we got No. 1.”
Torrence remained No. 2 with his run, which was the identical time for No. 3 qualifier Josh Hart, who had a slightly slower speed at 316.60 mph. Brittany Force had the second fastest speed at 325.69 mph.
FUNNY CAR
Robert Hight’s time of 3.971 seconds at 310.98 mph held up throughout the day for the No. 1 qualifying award. It was his second of the season and the 73rd of his career. The order changed behind him with Tim Wilkerson moving to the No. 2 spot at 3.996 seconds and 317.05 mph.
John Force, the 16-time NHRA Funny Car champion and four-time Thunder Valley Nationals winner, was third at 3.997 seconds and 321.96 mph.
Hight couldn’t believe his Friday effort remained good enough for the top spot.
“I’m still surprised. I’m glad no one wanted to bet last night because I would have lost money,” he said. “I didn’t think it would hold up, but it was just enough slippery out here and the air was different than what we had been running.
“I thought we might run better than the 97, but we put a cylinder out early. It’s really good being No. 1 because I don’t know if we still have a great handle on this thing. With only 15 cars here, that gives us a single first-round pass and another chance to test.
PRO STOCK
Aaron Stanfield vaulted to the No. 1 qualifying position for Pro Stock with a 6.638-second run at 206.57 mph. He went even faster during the second run, although he didn’t improve on the time.
It was Stanfield’s third No. 1 qualifier of the season and the fourth of his career.
Although from Louisiana, the son of former Pro Stock driver Greg Stanfield has plenty of local connections in family from Bluff City and his crew chief, Tim Freeman, being from Roan Mountain. Stanfield is a rookie to Pro Stock at Bristol, although he has experience in Top Dragster and Super Stock.
“I love coming here to race. My dad never could get it done, but I was lucky enough to win Top Dragster on Father’s Day,” Stanfield said. “That’s the biggest thing that gives me an edge, trying to win on Father’s Day.
“Then a crew chief like Tim, he’s keeping me calm and focused to be the best driver I can be.”
Rookie driver Camrie Caruso went 6.644 seconds at 204.23 mph, while Friday’s No. 1 qualifier, Greg Anderson, posted a 6.663-second pass at 204.88 mph. Erica Enders, who had the sixth best time, recorded the top speed at 206.45 mph. All 13 top qualifiers were in Chevrolet Camaros.
PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE
Three-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champion Angelle Sampey improved her Friday effort with a run of 6.874 seconds at 196.04 mph on her Vance & Hines Suzuki. The Louisiana rider and winner of the 2021 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals got her second top qualifying effort of the season and the 55th of her career.
Pro Stock points leader Steve Johnson had the second-quickest time at 6.894 seconds and 195.39 mph.
“Every single (No. 1 qualifier) we get is amazing,” Sampey said. “I knew our number wasn’t going to hold up today. I knew we would improve and everyone else would. I really wanted to improve on the final qualifying run, but we were testing and tuning. We know what not to do tomorrow, so we know the possibility to improve more is there.”