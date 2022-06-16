BRISTOL — Mike Salinas is the clear favorite in Top Fuel at this weekend’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.
The California driver is experiencing his best season on the NHRA tour with three wins, including the most recent race in Epping, New Hampshire. Add to that, he’s won the last two NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol.
In fact, he even spoke of buying property in East Tennessee after his Bristol win in October.
“Bristol has been really good to us. I love that place,” he said. “It’s just the mountain, the way they set it up, the people are awesome.”
Salinas, a driver with six career Top Fuel wins and 12 final-round appearances, had been working with legendary crew chief Alan Johnson. He made a change at the start of the season and has found a great chemistry with new crew chief Rob Flynn. Using Flynn’s set-ups, he’s vaulted to second in the Camping World point standings, just 30 points behind leader Brittany Force.
“We started off with Allen’s tune up, and it worked out really good,” he said. “But Rob saw something that he thought would work better, and it seems to be working better.”
For Salinas, his goals and confidence have changed. He’s no longer content to just contend for wins, he expects to be in the hunt at every race. After finishing third in the championship standings a year ago, he came out of the gate strong with wins at Phoenix and Charlotte. Salinas said he learned a ton by watching four-time defending Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence.
“Just like all of us, we evolve and gain experience,” he said. “I’m getting more runs underneath my belt. I’m learning stuff all the time. And the other part is, if you watch good role models, like look, Steve’s great driver, you know, Shawn Langdon, you watch all these guys, they’re good, they’re really good. And just watch, it took them a while to get there. It’s like, I’m not the new kid anymore.”
Now he’s expected to be a contender on the consistent basis as Salinas said his team holds themselves to a higher level. He already showed flashes of brilliance as he defeated Torrence in the 2021 Bristol final.
While he’s off to such a strong start, Salinas believes the team could be even stronger the rest of the season. He has a career-best speed of 334.40 mph, but believes his team can go even faster.
“We’re not hurting parts, running smooth and fast. The scary part for us is there’s so much more left in the tank,” he said. “It’s crazy. There’s so much more there. We’re running it very conservative, and it’s doing really well.”