BRISTOL — Mike Salinas loves Bristol Dragway so much he’s about buy a second home in East Tennessee.
Salinas made his third straight Top Fuel final round at Bristol Dragway and repeated as winner in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, beating Steve Torrence in a rematch of the 2019 final.
After celebrating Sunday night, California driver Salinas said he and his wife had an appointment to look at a local lake home on Monday morning.
“This track loves me and we’re looking at a lake house here Monday morning,” Salinas said. “We’ll still stay at California, but when we race (in this part of the country), we’re going to move here. I’ve met so many nice people here.”
Alexis DeJoria has a similar affinity for Bristol after her first victory there and her first anywhere in a Funny Car since 2017 at Brainerd, Minnesota.
Salinas hit the fastest speed in Bristol Dragway history, 334.32 mph, in the first round of Top Fuel eliminations. The speed was topped three passes later by Justin Ashley, who went 334.48 mph in his win over Shawn Langdon.
After beating Billy Torrence in the quarterfinals, Ashley went over 334 mph in the semifinals, but fell to Steve Torrence. Salinas then beat 2017 Bristol winner Clay Millican and advanced to the final round when Brittany Force broke loose in her semifinal run.
Salinas won the final in similar fashion when Torrence smoked the tires at the start. He already had an advantage on a holeshot with a .044 to .099 for Torrence and sailed down the track in 3.854 seconds at 245.04 mph.
“You have to step every step of your game up,” said the 60-year-old Salinas. “We have all the parts and pieces, but at the start of the year, I couldn’t cut a light for nothing. It’s hard when you’re racing with the young guys.”
FUNNY CAR
DeJoria became the first female Funny Car winner at Bristol since Melanie Troxel in 2008. After posting the No. 1 qualifying speed, she easily dispatched Paul Lee in the opening round. She had a bye in the quarterfinals and edged three-time champion Robert Hight in the semifinal.
After coming back from a two-year retirement in 2018-19, it was the first win for the brand new DC Motorsports team with crew chief Del Worsham. She had a near perfect .002 start to win on a holeshot over J.R. Todd in an all-Toyota final.
After the quick start, she rocketed down the track in 3.921 seconds at 327.66 mph. It was DeJoria's second time making the final round at Bristol, the first coming in her rookie season in 2012.
“We’ve been right on the brink (of winning) and it kills you inside,” DeJoria said. “It’s hard with every single round so hard. We are such passionate racers and love what we do. I’m so happy to make this happen, especially at Bristol."
Getting off the starting line at an amazing 0.002 of a second, she credited the quick reaction time to plenty of practice.
“I saw that tree. That wasn’t a guess, I saw those lights coming down,” she said. “We were doing reaction times on a practice tree in a (hotel) room. I was practicing, practicing until I did really good. Obviously when you get on the track, it’s a little different, but I was just ready.”
Todd was the giant killer in Funny Car eliminations. He beat three-time champion Matt Hagan in the biggest upset of the opening round of eliminations. Todd knocked down 16-time champion John Force, a four-time Thunder Valley Nationals winner, in the quarterfinal round, and five-time Bristol winner Ron Capps in the semifinals.
Force had to get off the throttle in his run of 4.118 seconds at 324.59 mph.
“I had to pedal it. It got loose, but he took out Hagan the round before,” Force said. “That’s who we’re all chasing. It’s good to be back in Bristol after missing last year. I’m still fighting it, but you know it’s tough. We’ve got a new young crew chief in my son-in-law, Daniel Hood, and it’s coming around.”
The 72-year-old racing legend isn’t totally out of the championship picture with races at Las Vegas and Pomona, California, left on the schedule.
“I’m still in the hunt, but I have to win some races,” he said. “We’re going back to the shop. We had a bad fire at Dallas and lost some critical pieces to our hot rod. We had to change cars, but that’s part of the game.”