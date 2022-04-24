It was certainly an offensive-minded weekend for East Tennessee State.
Cranking out 29 runs in a three-game Southern Conference baseball series with VMI, the Bucs finished the sweep with a 10-4 win on Sunday at Thomas Stadium.
Duplicating its 10-run output from the day before, ETSU (24-12, 6-3 SoCon) moved out of striking range with a five-run eighth inning. Justin Hanvey followed up Jackson Green’s RBI base hit by producing a two-run single, Ashton King doubled in Hanvey, then King scored on a Tommy Barth single to cap the late outburst.
The Keydets (12-29, 3-6) had pushed across a run in both the sixth and seventh innings to make it a 5-3 affair.
The long ball played a prominent role over the first four innings. VMI’s Cole Garrett opened the scoring with a second-inning home run. During the third, however, Barth (2-run shot) and Bryce Hodge went deep in back-to-back fashion. Noah Webb launched a solo job in the fourth to bump ETSU’s lead to 4-1.
Hanvey finished 2 for 3 with three runs, two RBIs and a walk. Barth, who totaled four RBIs, and King, who banged out a pair of doubles, added 2-for-4 showings.
Pacing the Keydets was Garrett going 3 for 4 and Brett Cook 2 for 4. One of Cook’s hits went for a triple and Will Knight, who produced two RBIs, cracked a ninth-inning homer.
Both teams accumulated 11 hits.
Each of ETSU’s four pitchers — starter Landon Smiddy (4 IP), Nathan Hickman (2), Matt Bollenbacher (1.2) and Nathanial Tate (1.1) — surrendered one run. They combined for nine strikeouts with Hickman (2-1) picking up the win and Tate collecting his fourth save.
The Bucs return to action on Tuesday at Radford. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.