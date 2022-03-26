The East Tennessee State baseball team doubled its pleasure Saturday in a 9-4 win over George Washington.
Ashton King, Noah Webb and Cam Norgren all drove in runs with doubles as the Bucs took the second leg of the three-game non-conference series at Thomas Stadium.
Five of ETSU’s 12 hits were doubles. The Bucs won for the 10th time in their last 12 games and improved to 15-5.
King’s double in the fourth inning brought in three runs and tied the game 4-4 after George Washington had taken an early lead. Webb had a two-run double in the sixth to break the deadlock, and Norgren added an RBI ground-rule double in the eighth.
Jackson Green belted a solo home run in the second inning for ETSU.
Matt Bollenbacher (3-0) earned the win with 4 2/3 innings of one-run relief. He struck out six batters and gave up five hits.
George Washington (10-12) got to ETSU starter Colby Stuart for three runs in the first two innings. He walked three batters and gave up two hits.
King wound up with three hits, two of them doubles. Webb added two hits.
For George Washington, Cade Fergus was 3 for 5, while Derek Ripp had two hits and drove in a pair or runs.
The two teams conclude the series Sunday at 1 p.m.