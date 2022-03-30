BLOUNTVILLE — The West Ridge baseball team jumped out to an early lead in Wednesday’s nonconference home game against University High and never looked back in an 11-1 win.
West Ridge scored on a triple by Sean Reed and a single by Wade Witcher in the first inning. The Bucs struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing West Ridge.
West Ridge scored four runs in the fifth thanks to big hits from Reed, Witcher and Brody Ratliff, who each had RBIs in the frame.
Drew Hoover was strong on the mound for the Wolves, going five innings while allowing one run on two hits, striking out eight and walking one.
Miles Bembry took the loss for UH, lasting three innings, allowing seven hits and six runs.
Cade Pollock and Joseph Armstrong each collected one hit for the Bucs.
West Ridge hit the Bucs up for 11 hits as Reed, Witcher, Will Harris and Hoover each racked up multiple hits for West Ridge. Reed went 3-for-4 on the day.
SOFTBALL
Science Hill 9, West Ridge 3
BLOUNTVILLE — The Lady Hilltoppers notched a second Big 5 Conference win in as many days with a 9-3 triumph over West Ridge.
Science Hill opened scoring in the first when Jayden Salts singled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs.
The Lady ‘Toppers put up three runs in the seventh thanks to the offensive firepower of Beth Pridemore and Maddie Diamond, who drove in runs. Diamond’s came via a solo home run.
Zoey Cooper notched the complete-game win for the Johnson City crew as she allowed seven hits and three runs while striking out six and walking one.
Madison Chapman took the loss for West Ridge, surrendering three runs on three hits over 1 2/3 innings.
Demopolis (Ala.) 1, Daniel Boone 0GULF SHORES, Ala. — The Lady Trailblazers (14-3) lost a heartbreaker on the international tie-breaker rule in extra innings. Maggie Hillman went the distance for Boone, giving up seven hits and striking out three.
The Lady Blazers were outhit 7-2. Brylee Mesusan and Audrey Moorhouse tallied the two hits. Boone finished the Gulf Coast Classic 3-2, which was good enough for 15th out of 60 teams.