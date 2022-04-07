BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge held off a late Greeneville rally in the fifth inning to win a nonconference matchup on Thursday, 9-7.
Carter Gibson led things off for West Ridge on the mound, allowing 14 hits and seven runs over six innings. The Wolves racked up 13 hits on the day as Will Harris, Drew Hoover, Isaac Haynie, Brody Ratliff and Wade Witcher all collected multiple hits for West ridge high school.
Harris went 3-for-4 to lead West Ridge.
Unicoi County 16, West Greene 5
MOSHEIM — The Blue Devils jumped ahead early, blasting West Greene in a nonconference matchup.
Unicoi County got things moving in the first inning, scoring one run when Valentin Batrez singled.
The Devils scored nine runs in the third thanks to walks by Baryden Hendrickson and Eli Nelson, a home run by Batrez and Mason Hensley, a fielder’s choice by Tanner Berry, and an error on a ball put in play by Jordan Grindstaff.
Unicoi County collected eight hits as Lucas Slagle and Batrez managed multiple hits.
Slagle led Unicoi, going 3-for-3 and two stolen bases.
Morristown West 7, David Crockett 6
MORRISTOWN — David Crockett stayed in it until the end, but Morristown West pulled away late.
Despite the loss, David Crockett collected six hits.
David Crockett put up six runs in the fourth as Brenden Reid, Carson Mosier and Caleb Bradburn each drove in runs.
The Pioneers tallied one home run as Hayden Osburn had a homer in the fourth.
Nate Laws went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Crockett.
Volunteer 7, Cherokee 1
CHURCH HILL — Conner Haynes helped himself at the plate while he was on the mound for Volunteer. Haynes mashed a grand slam in the second inning and put the Falcons up for good.
On the hill, Haynes went the distance while striking out seven and gave up only one unearned run.
Cason Christian, Ethan Smith, Zach Justice and Austin Goldie each had one RBI for Volunteer.
Happy Valley 10, Unaka 0
ELIZABETHTON — Andrew Little had a home run and walked three times as the Warriors got the better of their Carter County rivals.
Hunter Smith was 2 for 4 at the plate. Drew Blevins pitched three no-hit innings with six strikeouts, while Pedro Colunga combined on the shutout. Landon Ramsey suffered the loss for Unaka, although he finished with 10 strikeouts.
Hampton 14, Washburn 5
WASHBURN — The Bulldogs scored five runs in the first inning and eight in fourth to make quick work of the Pirates in the first game of a doubleheader.
Morgan Lyons led Hampton with a grand slam, a triple and four runs scored. Brody Hicks also had two hits, while Collin Eller drove in a pair of runs.
Chance Point and Jonathan Greenwell each scored two runs. Point struck out nine batters in four innings for the win.
Hampton 8, Washburn 1
WASHBURN — Conor Jones was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the second game. Greenwell had two hits and two RBIs, while Hicks had two hits and scored twice. Point also collected two hits. Hicks was the winning pitcher, giving up just one hit and striking out seven.
CAK 18, Providence Academy 0
KNOXVILLE — The Warriors rolled with first-inning home runs by Jeremy Crider and Walker Strange setting the early tone. Strange finished 3 for 3 to lead CAK at the plate.
Tyler Simpson’s double in the third inning was the lone hit for the Knights. Carter Sprouse was the starting pitcher for Providence.
SOFTBALL
Science Hill 9, David Crockett 2
Maddie Diamond had a big day for Science Hill, driving in four on three hits.
Diamond drove in runs on a home run in the first and a double in the seventh.
Zoey Cooper was credited with the victory in the circle, giving up two runs on eight hits over seven innings while striking out two.
Diamond, Jayden Salts, Bree Presnell and Beth Pridemore all managed multiple hits for the Lady Hilltoppers.
Marin Simpkins led Crockett, going 2-for-3.
Daniel Boone 7, West Ridge 5
BLOUNTVILLE — The Lady Trailblazers bounced back with a hard-fought win over West Ridge.
The Lady Wolves fought back after falling down by five runs in the second, but the comeback fell just short in coach Bill Wagner’s first game against his old team from Gray.
Daniel Boone racked up 10 hits on the day. Camryn Sarvis, Kyleigh Bacon and Audrey Moorehouse each collected multiple hits.
Lauren Richardson, Anna Grove and Bradlie Warner each had an RBI for West Ridge.
Kayleigh Quesenberry earned the win as she went seven innings, allowing five runs on eight hits, striking out six.
The Lady Blazers mashed two home runs on the day as Sarvis went for long in the fifth and Bacon went deep in the seventh.
Chuckey-Doak 6, Happy Valley 4
AFTON — Despite a 6-run deficit in the fourth inning, Happy Valley almost came all the way back, but eventually fell to Chuckey-Doak.
The Lady Warriors scored four runs in the failed comeback on a single by Natalie Cline in the sixth, along with a double by Laura Rice and a groundout by Alleah Grindstaff in the seventh.
Rice took the loss for Happy Valley, lasting four innings, allowing six runs on six hits and striking out four. Rice, Maddie Lingerfelt and Ella Marvel each racked up multiple hits for HV.
Lingerfelt and Rice each collected three hits.
Cloudland 19, University High 0
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Karah Fields threw a no-hitter for Cloudland and struck out seven.
The Lady Highlanders had 12 hits in the game as Ryan Turbyfill, Saharra McKinney, and Kendall Birchfield all collected multiple hits for Cloudland. Turbyfill went 4-for-4 at the plate.
North Greene 12, Hampton 0
HAMPTON — Two North Greene pitchers combined to throw a shutout in a WVC win over Hampton.
Kessie Antonelli led the Lady Huskies by driving in six runs, going 3-for-4.
Cambell Gaby earned the win for North Greene as the righty went four innings without allowing a hit or run and striking out seven.
Kylee Jones threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Volunteer 1, Sullivan East 0
BLUFF CITY — Addyson Fisher threw a gem for Volunteer, shutting out a potent Sullivan East offense in a big Three Rivers Conference win.
The pitching was strong on both sides as Fisher struck out 19 while East’s Lexie McDuffie sat down seven. Veda Barton went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Volunteer.
Zetta Smith blasted a double in the top of the fifth to score Fisher from second.
BOYS SOCCER
Daniel Boone 5, Sullivan East 0
BLUFF CITY — Two goals by Isaac Lizotte off corner kicks highlighted the Trailblazers’ victory.
Dylan Gaynor, Caleb Mason and Felix Delgado each contributed a goal. Samuel Randall and CJ Crow combined for the shutout.