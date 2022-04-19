BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge downed Daniel Boone 7-4 in Big Five Conference baseball action on Tuesday night.
Drew Hoover was the winning pitcher, yielding two earned runs and recording six strikeouts. He was also 2 for 4 with a double at the plate.
Isaac Haynie went 4 for 4 with a triple and two runs for the Wolves. Wade Witcher finished 2 for 4, knocking in two runs, while Dylan Cowan had a two-run double and a sacrifice fly.
Brogan Jones went 3 for 4 to lead Daniel Boone. Hudson York added a solo home run.
Sullivan East 4, Elizabethton 1
ELIZABETHTON — The Patriots produced runs in the final two innings to down the Cyclones.
Corbin Dickenson had two hits in the lead-off spot for East. Tyson Mitchell gave up six hits but no walks to go along with 10 strikeouts.
Gage Treadway was the only Elizabethton player with multiple hits, going 2 for 3. He and Conner Edmunson combined to strike out 11 battles and give up just four hits in the loss.
Unicoi County 7, Volunteer 1
ERWIN — Lucas Slagle dominated on the mound, collecting 10 strikeouts and giving up just one hit. He had two hits, including a home run, at the plate.
Nicky Satterly had three hits with a home run. Brayden Hendrickson, Alex Green and Eli Nelson all finished with two hits.
Johnson County 10, South Greene 0
MOUNTAIN CITY — Asa Lewis had a two-hit shutout as the Longhorns downed the Rebels in six innings.
Graham Reece was 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs, while Dakota Holt had two hits and two RBIs. Peyton Pavusek and Lewis each drove in two runs. Grayson Holt and Trey Snyder each had two hits.
Chuckey-Doak 11, Happy Valley 0
AFTON — Wade Fletcher swatted a grand slam and an RBI single to lead the Black Knights to a five-inning win over the Warriors.
Besides the five RBIs at the plate, he had 11 strikeouts in the one-hit shutout.
University High 9, Hampton 5
Hank Stott was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Joseph Armstrong went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead the Bucs over the Bulldogs. Cade Pollock hurled nine strikeouts as the winning pitcher.
Hampton was led by Morgan Lyons, who was 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Collin Morgan was also 3 for 4 for the Bulldogs.
Cherokee 17, Cocke Co. 0
ROGERSVILLE — Devan Carpenter pitched a one-hitter over five innings and added three hits and four RBIs at the plate as the Chiefs crushed the Fighting Cocks.
Will Price had two hits, three runs scored and four RBIs. Matt Newton was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Isaac Williams also drove in a pair of runs. Brady Leroy had two hits and Cole Putnal scored three times.
SOFTBALL
Science Hill 8, West Ridge 1
BLOUNTVILLE — Bree Presnell racked up 13 strikeouts and the Lady ’Toppers totaled 13 hits in the win over the Lady Wolves.
Lora Wilgus led the way, batting 3 for 4. Abgail Taylor had two hits, including a triple, and scored two runs. Presnell was 2 for 3 with a double. Kaylee Oler drove in two runs.
Madison Chapman hit a home run over center field in the third inning for West Ridge’s lone score.
Unicoi County 6, Sullivan East 5
ERWIN — Highlighted by a three-run home run Betsabe Chavez, the Lady Devils rallied from a 5-0 deficit in the sixth inning to down the Lady Patriots.
Faith Bennett had two hits, including an RBI double earlier in the inning. Laurel Osborne and Skylar Tipton each had two hits. Cami Peterson had three earned runs and came through with the win.
Katie Botts had two hits and two RBIs to lead Sullivan East. Keelye Fields also had two hits.
Unaka 14, Hampton 0
HAMPTON — Sadie Shoun threw a perfect game over five innings in the Lady Rangers’ romp over the Lady Bulldogs.
Alana Parsons had two hits, including a two-run home run, and finished with three RBIs and four runs scored. Lyndie Ramsey accounted for two hits and three RBIs.
Trinity Bowers had two hits and drove in two runs. Kendall Bare finished with two hits, while Kylee Blevins and Jill Faust were others with two RBIs.
SOCCER
Science Hill 9, West Ridge 0BLOUNTVILLE — Dani El Manoui coupled two goals with two assists to lead the Hilltoppers in a mercy-rule win over the Wolves.
Mikel Muingbeh, Grant Gibbons and Logan Turgeon also netted two goals with Jayce Johnston accounting for the other score.
Benji Augustine had three assists and Jacob Baker assisted on one goal. Camden Davis was in goal for the shutout.
Dobyns-Bennett 4, Knox Webb 3
KNOXVILLE — The Indians were more aggressive with 13 shots on goal to five for the Spartans in the road victory.
Wyatt Arrowood, Lucas Park, Gavin Farmer and Rodrigo Nina-Ortiz each scored goals for Dobyns-Bennett. Maddox DeVinney led the Tribe with five shot attempts.
David Crockett 4, Chuckey-Doak 3
AFTON — Diego Cook scored two goals, while Manuel Ruiz and Shane Warrington had one each for the Pioneers, who had to hold a furious Black Knights’ rally at the end. Chuckey-Doak scored two goals in the final four minutes.
Elizabethton 6, Volunteer 0
CHURCH HILL — Isaac Hurley authored a hat trick and an assist to lead the Cyclones over the Falcons.
Riley Vernon had two goals and an assist while Nathan Tshuma recorded the other goal.
Luke Whaley, Clay Hopland and Tyler Jenkins all had one assist. Goal- keeper Mason Williams posted the shutout.
Providence Academy 5, Lakeway Christian 2
WHITE PINE — James Reece and Reid Stotlzfus each had two goals, while Landon Colinger netted the other score.
Jasper Williams and Jacob Orr each had an assist.