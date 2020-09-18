ELIZABETHTON — Happy Valley dominated the line of scrimmage in a 49-0 romp over Cosby in Friday’s Region 1-2A football game on Warrior Hill.
The Warrior defense held the Eagles to minus-16 rushing yards on 27 attempts. Happy Valley pounded the Cosby defense with 30 rushing attempts for 208 yards.
Andrew Little led the way with six carries for 73 yards, including the Warriors’ first score. Gabe Nickles scored on a 1-yard run on the first play of the second quarter.
Happy Valley added three more touchdowns before the half ended. Matthew Bahn scored on a 9-yard run and Little hauled in a 28-yard touchdown catch from Eli Ayers. Ayers connected with Eli Lunceford on a 32-yard pass play in the third quarter.
Pedro Colunga rounded out the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run. Ayers was efficient, hitting 4-of-5 passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns.
DAVID CROCKETT 49, COCKE COUNTY 12
NEWPORT — Prince Kollie scored three touchdowns for the Pioneers as they rolled to victory in a Region 1-5A game.
Kollie, the Notre Dame commit, scored on runs of 15, 5 and 18 yards. He also had a 27-yard scamper to set up a score.
Brenden Reid scored twice, once on a 45-yard interception return and again on a 6-yard run that was set up by a reception by his brother Braeden Reid. Jordan Williams forced three turnovers and scored a touchdown for Crockett, which improved to 3-2 overall, 2-0 in Region 1-5A.
Crockett’s final score came with the youngsters in and it was a 12-yard pass from Jake Fox to Dylan Callahan.
Cock County fell to 1-4, 0-1.
CLOUDLAND 49, HANCOCK COUNTY 0
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Seth Birchfield rushed for two touchdowns after scoring on a 56-yard interception return, aiding a one-sided Region 1-1A win for the Highlanders.
Birchfield’s three trips to paydirt were sandwiched between a pair of Chase Shell to Bentley Gilbert TD throws, covering 6 and 56 yards.
Caleb Sluder’s 7-yard rush capped the final scoring drive in a 42-0 first half.
Tanner Blevins ran for a 5-yard TD in the fourth quarter, then Gilbert nailed his fifth extra-point kick.
Birchfield carried the ball 11 times for 88 yards as the Highlanders outgained the Indians 284-52 in total offense.
Elijah Holtsclaw intercepted a pass for Cloudland, which got 64 yards on two Samuel Birchfield punt returns.
UNAKA 24, JELLICO 14
ELIZABETHTON — Daniel Shearl accounted for all four of his team’s touchdowns and grabbed two interceptions in a key Unaka win.
Shearl’s first pickoff gave the Rangers possession at Jellico’s 45-yard line about four minutes into the contest, setting up his 12-yard scoring run.
Before the first quarter was through, he intercepted another pass and raced 68 yards to paydirt to make it a 12-0 contest.
William Mancini’s 11-yard TD scamper, combined with quarterback Joseph Paul’s two-point conversion, narrowed the gap to 12-8 early in the second period.
Unaka, however, received the second-half kickoff and marched in for a 3-yard Shearl TD run. He scored again — 12-yard run — with around seven minutes to play, putting the game out of reach.
The Blue Devils closed the scoring with a 20-yard Paul-to-Kade Evans TD connection.
ELIZABETHTON 63, GRAINGER 16
RUTLEDGE — Bryson Rollins scored on a pair of 1-yard quarterback sneaks and hit Parker Hughes with a touchdown pass as the Cyclones rolled to victory.
Hughes posted two touchdown receptions on the night, one on Jake Roberts’ halfback option pass. Roberts returned an interception 56 yards for a score, Ladarian Avery had two rushing TDs and Nate Stephens scored on the ground.
Elizabethton, which led 35-8 at halftime, piled up 499 yards of total offense.
JOHNSON COUNTY 34, WEST GREENE 13
MOUNTAIN CITY — Sophomore quarterback Dalton Brown rushed for four touchdowns and ran in a pair of two-point conversions as the Longhorns stampeded the Buffaloes.
Brown had a breakaway run of 77 yards and scored on shorter runs of 3, 7 and 3 yards. He finished with over 100 yards rushing, as did Stacy Greer.
Freshman quarterback Connor Simcox threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Aiden Walker for Johnson County’s final score. On the defensive side, Tyler Wilson had 10 tackles and seven pass break-ups.
SULLIVAN EAST 35, UNION COUNTY 12
MAYNARDVILLE — Freshman Dominic Cross scored three long touchdowns, rushing for 150 yards and returning a kickoff 98 yards, as the Patriots pulled away from Union County.
Cross had TD runs of 61 and 63 yards among his 13 carries. East quarterback Seth Dalton ran for touchdowns of 10 and 5 yards to put his team up 13-0. He also completed 7 of 10 passes for 66 yards.
Union County completed 14 of 38 passes for 289 yards and four interceptions. Luke Hare had two of the picks for East, plus he totaled four tackles and 54 yards on four receptions.
The Patriots’ Chet Bryant totaled six tackles and Kaden Roberts picked off a pass.
CLAIBORNE 48, UNICOI COUNTY 7
NEW TAZEWELL — The Bulldogs raced to a 27-0 halftime lead and didn’t let up in the Region 1-3A romp over the Blue Devils.
Bryson Peterson threw a 5-yard pass to Evan Huff for Unicoi County’s lone touchdown.
SOUTH GREENE 45, SULLIVAN NORTH 6
GREENEVILLE — Luke Myers had a five-touchdown game as the Rebels routed the Golden Raiders.
Myers threw for two touchdowns, rushed for two more and returned an interception for another score.
The Golden Raiders, playing their first game in 22 days, were competitive in the first quarter, but fell behind 35-6 at the half.
Isaiah Pruitt threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Aiden Wills for North’s only score.
DOBYNS-BENNETT 46, HARDIN VALLEY 7
KNOXVILLE — Zane Whitson completed 9 of 17 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown for the Indians, who collected the 800th win in program history.
Phillip Armitage ran nine times for 84 yards and a TD. Indians backfield mate Tylar Tesnear scored twice in an 8-carry, 64-yard effort.