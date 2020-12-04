CHURCH HILL — Volunteer continued its strong start to the season with a 77-65 Big Seven Conference victory over Daniel Boone on Friday night at the Falcons Nest.
Evan Berry scored 18 points to lead the Falcons, who improved to 4-0 on the season. Bradin Minton tallied 17 points, while Jon Wes Lovelace, Andrew Knittel and Garrison Barrett each had eight in the Volunteer victory.
Breiydon Gilliam led four Daniel Boone players in double figures with 20 points. High-scoring freshman Samuel Stroupe had 17 points. Landon Carrico totaled 11 points and Caleb Head was on his heels with 10 points.
Dobyns-Bennett 99, Tenn. High 76
BRISTOL — The Indians showed plenty of firepower in the Big Seven Conference win over the Vikings.
Jahson Dennis led the Tribe with 26 points, while Jack Browder scored 23 points. Brady Stump and Malachi Hale also hit double digits with 17 and 12 points, respectively.
Tennessee High also had four players in double figures, led by Brandon Dufore with 21 points. Wade Witcher scored 17 points, followed by Braden Wilhoit with 12 points and Maddox Fritts with 10.
Unicoi County 59, Happy Valley 49
ERWIN — The Blue Devils used a balanced attack to get the best of the Warriors in this rivalry game.
Robbie O’Dell was the leader for Unicoi County with 14 points and Lucas Slagle manufacturing 12 points. Bryson Peterson and Eli Johnson came through with nine points each.
In its first game of the season, Happy Valley was paced by Blake Young with 18 points. Timmy Mounts also reached double digits with 13.
Sullivan South 65, Johnson Co. 59
KINGSPORT —Nick Ellege had 19 points and Cooper Johnson had 18 in leading the Rebels to the victory over the Longhorns.
Jackson Dean and Colton Mullins each contributed 11 points in the Sullivan South win.
Johnson County’s Jackson Earnhardt put the pedal to the metal with 24 points, a total matched by teammate Zack Parsons.
Sullivan North 65, KACHEA 34
KINGSPORT — The Golden Raiders raced out to a 17-point halftime lead and rolled to the win over the Wildcats.
Isaiah Pruitt totaled a game-high 23 points, while Cornelius Talford scored eight.
Josh Graham and Will Joyner each scored 10 points for the Wildcats.
Girls
Volunteer 41, Daniel Boone 35
CHURCH HILL — Aliyah Crawley pushed the Lady Falcons to an early lead and ended with a team-best 14 points in the win over the Lady ’Blazers. Kendra Huff posted a 12-point effort and Atlee Dean accounted for eight.
Savannah Jessee paced the Lady ’Blazers with 15 points. Rebecca Higgins finished with 10 points.
Unicoi County 47, Happy Valley 26
ERWIN — Caroline Podvin got off to a strong start and finished with 19 points as the Lady Devils torched the Lady Warriors.
Faith Bennett added 11 points in the Unicoi victory. Holly Moore led Happy Valley with eight points and Kadie Bailey scored six.
Sullivan South 43, Johnson Co. 37
KINGSPORT — Allie Jordan scored 13 points as the Lady Rebels held on against the Lady Longhorns. Chloe Nelson contributed 10 points and Ariana Kerney netted nine for South.
Johnson County’s Sadie Stout led all scorers with 16 points. Emmy Miller ended with nine.