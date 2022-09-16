BRISTOL — Tennessee High finished strong to take a 34-10 win over David Crockett in Region 1-5A football action Friday night at Stone Castle.
Chase Schroeck gave Crockett an early 3-0 lead with a 30-yard field goal. The Pioneers had the ball deep inside the Vikings’ territory with less than a minute to go in the first half when the game turned. After a big run by Josh Green, Tennessee High scored on a 3-yard run by Maddox Fritts for a 7-3 halftime lead.
The Vikings then went 72 yards on the first drive of the first half with Green scoring on a 15-yard run.
Crockett responded with Von Emile’s 9-yard run cutting the lead to 14-10 in the third quarter. The Vikings, however, controlled the game from there on as Owen Brown, Jimmy Phipps and Turner Elliott also scored touchdowns.
Unicoi County 35, Claiborne 20
CLAIBORNE — Nehemiah Edwards rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns as the Blue Devils remained undefeated with a Region 1-3A win.
Ty Engle threw three touchdown passes for the 5-0 Blue Devils. Lucas Slagle had two receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns. His scoring plays were 76 yards and 25 yards. Caleb Pelaez caught a 25-yard TD pass.
Engle completed 9 of 17 passes for 207 yards.
Greeneville 54, Volunteer 0
CHURCH HILL — The Greene Devils, the state’s No. 1-ranked Class 4A team, jumped out to a 48-0 halftime lead and cruised to the victory.
Brady Quillen completed all five pass attempts and threw a touchdown, while Damien Short had six rushes for 68 yards and a touchdown. Overall, the Greene Devils had 15 first downs, while their defense allowed just one.
Cason Christian and Colby Lawson connected on a 71-yard pass play to highlight the Falcons’ efforts.
Seymour 28, Sullivan East 21
BLUFF CITY — Drake Fisher threw three touchdown passes, two to Masun Tate, as the Patriots came up just shy against the Eagles.
Corbin Laisure had Sullivan East’s other touchdown catch. The Patriots led 14-7 at halftime.
Hampton 49, Happy Valley 0
HAMPTON — Levi Lunsford rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns in the first half as the Bulldogs blasted the Warriors in the Carter County rivalry game.
Dylan Trivett threw a pair of TDs to Chance Point. Dominique Burleson and Peyton Townsend had touchdown runs in the second half and Grayson Young returned an interception for a TD.
Dobyns-Bennett 56, West Ridge 14
BLOUNTVILLE — The Indians were on their way after Brayden Simpson dashed 95 yards to the end zone on their first offensive play.
Simpson ended the night with 136 yards on only three rushes. Hayden Russell scored on an 86-yard kickoff return and a 40-yard reverse, plus he forced a pair of fumbles.
Peyton Franklin authored a 116-yard rushing performance for the Indians. He made just six attempts and had scoring runs of 42 and 9 yards.
The Wolves’ Hunter Wexler made a standout play, intercepting a second-quarter pass and racing for a 26-yard touchdown.
West Greene 21, Johnson County 18
MOUNTAIN CITY — Dawson Daniels scored a touchdown with 2:13 left to clinch the Buffaloes’ hard-fought road win.
Johnson County had one last surge with a touchdown pass from Connor Simcox to Grinnan Walker with 31 seconds left. Wyatt Moody recovered the onside kick to seal the victory.
Moody already had a big night with a pair of touchdown runs and also scoring on a 2-point conversion. Walker scored all three of Johnson County’s touchdowns. He ran in the game’s first score and caught a 34-yard pass from Simcox to give the Longhorns a 12-8 lead in the third quarter.
Unaka 46, Jellico 7
ELIZABETHTON — The Rangers had plenty of highlights on both sides of the ball, including a rushing touchdown and a pick-six by Jamol Blamo.
Landon Ramsey finished with two rushing touchdowns and two passing scores, plus he totaled 18 tackles.
Takota Freeman hauled in a TD catch and Isaiah White scored after taking a lateral from T.J. Thomas, who had made a long catch.