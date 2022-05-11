ELIZABETHTON — Evan Mutter drove in three runs and Tennessee High held on for a 4-2 win over Unicoi County on Wednesday night to advance to the District 1-3A baseball championship against Sullivan East.
Mutter had a two-run single in the fourth inning and added another RBI on a ground out in the sixth. Winning pitcher Andrew Dingus threw a complete game, giving up five hits.
“We were fortunate to come out with the victory,” Vikings coach Preston Roberts said. ”We had two hits all night, but I felt we were hitting barrels all night. They had multiple diving catches. Credit them, but also credit our kids. Dingus had a phenomenal outing.”
Unicoi County rallied with two runs in the second as Brayden Hendrickson and Chris Chavez led off the inning with back-to-back doubles.
Chavez had three of the Blue Devils’ hits. Unicoi County had two runners on base and the go-ahead run at the plate, but wasn’t able to come through.
“I was looking at the situation with our lead-off coming up,” Unicoi County coach Chad Gillis said. ”Our nine-hole guy, if he can get the bunt down there, I felt we could tie it up if we hit the ball in the gap. It didn’t work out. That’s high school baseball.”
Tanner Berry, making just his second start of the season, suffered the hard-luck loss.
West Greene 13, Johnson County 6
MOSHEIM — The Buffaloes scored 11 runs in the second and third innings to hand the Longhorns a season-ending loss.
Cam Without was 2 for 5 with four RBIs and Mason McCamey was 4 for 5 with three RBIs. Jaden Gregg had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Judson Higgins finished with two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Ethan Icenhour and Peyton Pavusek each plated a pair of runs for Johnson County.
Providence Academy 6, John Battle 1
BRISTOL — In the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader, the Knights got off to an early lead and never relinquished it.
Lucas Belcher led Providence on the bump, earning the complete-game win.
He struck out eight while giving up seven hits and had a home run in the sixth.
Aidan Sproles, Ronnie Matti and Belcher all collected multiple hits for Providence, led by Sproles’ 3-for-4 day at the dish.
Battle tallied seven hits, led by Porter Gobble, Nolan Sailor and Evan Hankins each notching two hits.
SOFTBALL
Elizabethton 7, Volunteer 2
BLUFF CITY — Madisun Pritchard earned the win by scattering seven hits over a complete game.
Mollie Johnson and Emma O’Quinn each had two hits to lead the Lady Cyclones at the plate.
Zetta Smith went 2 for 3 to lead the Lady Falcons.
Volunteer 10, Sullivan East 0
BLUFF CITY — Audrey Evans had three hits, drove in three runs and scored twice to lead the Lady Falcons over the Lady Patriots. Emily Wyatt provided a solo home run and scored twice.
Bryleigh Salyer had two hits and three RBIs. Zetta Smith and Kendra Huff each had two hits and two runs scored. Haley Russell had two hits and Chelsea Sanders drove in two runs.
Addyson Fisher had eight strikeouts and gave up no hits and one walk.
North Greene 1, Cloudland 0
ELIZABETHTON — Cambell Gaby emerged the winner of a pitchers’ duel with Karah Fields as both ended with 10 strikeouts.
Ella Benfield and Fields had two hits each for Cloudland. Fields had a strong day in the circle with 10 strikeouts and allowing just three hits.