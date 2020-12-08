University High turned up the wick in the second quarter and romped to a 72-28 victory over KACHEA on Tuesday night at Brooks Gym.
Leading 15-9 at the end of one quarter, the Bucs outscored the Wildcats 57-19 the rest of the game.
Kaleb Meredith led the Bucs with 30 points, 10 rebounds and six steals. He hit 13 of 24 shots from the field.
Joseph Kent barely missed a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. Ben Vargo hit three shots from 3-point range and also finished with 11 points.
John Carter scored nine points, while Eli Chaffin finished with eight points and six rebounds.
Will Joyner was the leading scorer for KACHEA with 12 points. Landon Fuller was next highest with six points.
Sullivan East 83, Volunteer 68
CHURCH HILL — Austin Davis scored 23 points as the Patriots handed the Falcons their first loss of the season.
Dylan Bartley totaled 18 points and Ethan Bradford tallied 17 in the East victory. Mason Montgomery finished with eight.
Andrew Knittel was the leader for Volunteer with 14 points. Bradin Minton ended with a dozen points and Garrison Barrett scored eight.
Unicoi County 56, Cherokee 42
ROGERSVILLE — Sophomores Lucas Slagle and Grant Hensley combined for 35 points leading the Blue Devils to the road win over the Chiefs.
Slagle finished with 18 points, followed by Hensley with 17.
Jacob Sattler had a game-high 19 points to lead Cherokee. Carter Metz came through with 14.
Sullivan North 49, Johnson County 48
KINGSPORT — The Golden Raiders came up with a defensive stop with one second left to take the dramatic victory over the Longhorns.
Bryson Vance paced Sullivan North with 16 points. Isaiah Pruitt scored 13 points and Jacob Cross ended with 10.
Zack Parsons led the Herd with 14 points. Clayton Cross had 11 points and Jackson Earnhardt raced to the basket for 10 points.
GIRLS
Johnson County 51, Sullivan North 30
KINGSPORT — Emmy Miller scored 19 points as the Lady Longhorns pulled away from the Lady Raiders in the second half. Sadie Stout accounted for 11 points in the Johnson County victory.
Mandy Winters and Lily Crawford each scored eight points to lead Sullivan North.
Chuckey-Doak 54, University High 31
The Lady Knights held the Lady Bucs scoreless in the first quarter and took a 26-3 halftime lead breezing to the victory.
Earendia Davis led Chuckey-Doak with 17 points and Hayleigh Hensley added eight.
Delaney Trosin came on strong to score 14 and Ryleigh Owen hit three shots behind the arc to score 13 for University High.