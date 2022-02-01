John Carter pumped in 29 points as University High defeated Unaka 64-53 in boys basketball action Tuesday night at Brooks Gym.
The Bucs had a stout defensive effort, especially in the first quarter, when they held the Rangers to three points. Brayden Ryder added eight points on the offensive end for University High, which generated balance with Jacob Pealer and Andrew Cole each scoring seven.
Joseph Slagle got the ball rolling for Unaka with 11 points and Joe-Z Blamo was right behind with 10.
Hampton 83, Unicoi Co. 74
ERWIN — The Bulldogs’ balance proved to be too much as it offset a 31-point night by the Blue Devils’ Grant Hensley.
Logan Whitehead led Hampton with a career-high 18 points, followed closely by Morgan Lyons with 17 points and six rebounds. Hayden Campbell and Cadon Buckles further highlighted Hampton’s all-around attack with 16 and 13 points, respectively. Michael Harrison added eight more points and dished out seven assists.
Eli Johnson was Unicoi County’s second highest scorer with 15 and Caleb Swinehart had 10.
West Greene 66, Happy Valley 47
MOSHEIM — The Buffaloes charged out to an early lead to take the Three Rivers Conference victory over the Warriors.
Ethan Turner had 20 points for West Greene and Leyton Frye ended with 18. Landon Babb matched the individual high score with 20 for Happy Valley. Colby Chausse tallied 11 and James Murray scored eight.
Johnson Co. 51, South Greene 49
GREENEVILLE — The Longhorns spoiled the Rebels’ senior night by earning the season sweep in a closely contested matchup.
Preston Greer led the Johnson County stampede with 29 points, including 18 of Johnson County’s 23 points in the third quarter.
Zack Parsons finished with 10 points and Connor Simcox grabbed 13 rebounds. Clint Lamb led South Greene with 15 points and Luke Myers scored nine.
North Greene 85, Cloudland 40
BAILEYTON — Jason Britton scored 23 of his game-high 31 points in the first half as the Huskies clobbered the Highlanders.
Cody Freshour netted a dozen for North Greene with nine points coming from Sam English.
Cloudland was led by Dylan Shell with 14 points and Jacob Street with 10.
GIRLS
Unaka 63, University High 26
Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey single-handedly matched University High’s scoring total with a 26-point performance in the Watauga Valley Conference contest.
Tara Whitehead netted nine in the Lady Rangers’ victory and Julie Simerly ended with eight points. Anna Wells scored eight to lead University High.
Sullivan East 55, Tennessee High 19
BRISTOL — The Lady Patriots hammered the homestanding Lady Vikings, holding them scoreless in the first quarter and leading 31-3 at halftime.
Jenna Hare continued to put up big numbers with 19 points, while Hannah Hodge was the other double-digit scorer with 10. Hayley Grubb added eight points.
Anna Kate Kinch had seven to top Tennessee High.
Hampton 54, Unicoi Co. 47
ERWIN — Madison McLain and Macy Henry spurred the Lady Bulldogs in the road win with 18 and 16 points, respectively. Linsey Jenkins added 14 in the balanced attack, while Taylor Berry sweetened the win with eight.
Jocelyn Metcalf was the Lady Devils’ leader with 11 points. Abigail Rush and Olivia Bailey each finished with 10.
North Greene 53, Cloudland 40
BAILEYTON — Shelby Davenport posted 18 points and Sonya Wagner contributed 11 as the Lady Huskies took care of business in the Watauga Valley Conference contest.
North Greene took command when it held the Lady Highlanders scoreless in the third quarter.
Ella Benfield, Sahara McKinney, Ryan Turbyfill, Izabella Christman and Karah Fields each scored seven points for Cloudland.
Greeneville 76, Cherokee 27
GREENEVILLE — Tambryn Ellenburg torched the nets with six 3-point shots and 18 points as the Lady Devils scorched the Lady Chiefs. Chloe Marsh came through with 15 points and Lauren Bailey finished with 11.
Providence Academy 62, Asheville School 24
Addie Wilhoit totaled 22 points and five rebounds as the Lady Knights rolled against the Lady Blues. Taylor Price was right behind her in the scoring column with 21 points. Kinley Painter had another strong outing with 12 points, six assists and five steals.
Tri-Cities Christian 51, Bethel Christian, N.C. 27
BLOUNTVILLE — Michaela Dixon had 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists as the Lady Eagles soared to the victory.
Madison Hoskins was next up with 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Grace Williams hauled in 14 rebounds.
Brooke Stines accounted for 15 of the Lady Crusaders’ 27 points.