ERWIN — Eli Nelson and Tanner Berry combined on a six-inning no-hitter as Unicoi County defeated Happy Valley 10-0 in baseball action Tuesday at Baxter Field.
Nelson struck out nine over four innings, while Berry struck out three more in two innings. Berry helped his cause with two hits.
Lucas Slagle had two hits, including a home run, and Chris Chavez came through with three hits.
Tennessee High 8, Elizabethton 0
BRISTOL — Isaac Blevins tossed a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts to lead Tennessee High over Elizabethton at Tod Houston Field.
Evan Mutter was 2 for 4 with a home run and two runs scored. Andrew Dingus hit a solo home run and Greg Harris also finished 2 for 4. Braden Wilhoit tripled and scored a run.
Gage Treadway had a triple for the Cyclones’ only hit.
Sullivan East 10, Volunteer 2
CHURCH HILL — Dylan Bartley knocked around a double and triple, and scored three times as the Patriots beat the Falcons for a second straight day.
Zach Johnson was 3 for 4 and Justice Dillard doubled and drove in two runs. Lucas Eaton and Ethan Water each had two hits while Jonathan Beach score twice.
Bartley was the winning pitcher with three hits and two walks over six innings. Corbin Dickenson pitched in the seventh.
Connor Haynes reached base three times to lead Volunteer.
Hampton 11, Mitchell County, N.C. 4
HAMPTON — The Bulldogs scored eight runs in the third inning to get the best of the Mountaineers.
Conor Jones was 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs to lead the Hampton offense. Collin Morgan and Kyler Lewis both had two hits and two runs scored.
Caleb Royston and McKinley Kuhn both had two RBIs.
Winning pitcher Johnathan Greenwell, Chance Point and Morgan combined for 10 strikeouts.
Mitchell County was led by Korrer Murphy, who was 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Ethan Willis was 2 for 4 and scored twice. Alex Street contributed a pair of runs.
SOFTBALL
Daniel Boone 18, Vernon Hills, Ill. 0
GULF SHORES, Ala. — The big hitters came out for the Lady ’Blazers against the Lady Cougars.
Maci Masters blasted two home runs and had four RBIs. Riley Brinn went 2 for 4 with a triple and five RBIs. Audrey Moorhouse was 2 for 3 with a triple and Ava Saul was 2 for 4 with a double.
Kaleigh Quesinberry got the win, giving up four hits.
Vestavia Hills, Ala. 9, Daniel Boone 3
Brylee Mesusan had two hits and drove in a run in Boone’s loss to the Lady Rebels.
Westerville Central, Ohio 21, Elizabethton 3
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Bailee VanHuss had a two-run single to center field to highlight the Lady Cyclones’ effort against the Warhawks in Tuesday’s early game.
Brecksville, Ohio 11, Elizabethton 1
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Madisun Pritchard had two hits and Maddie O’Quinn drove in Elizabethton’s lone run in the loss to the Bees.
Volunteer 5, Tennessee High 0
CHURCH HILL — Addyson Fisher racked up 14 strikeouts and gave up only an infield single as the Lady Falcons rolled against the Lady Vikings.
Emily Wyatt was 3 for 3 with three RBIs to lead the Volunteer offense. Zetta Smith added a 2-for-4 effort.
BOYS SOCCER
University High 1, West Greene 0
Abel Pate scored off an assist from Tyler Beaver for the game’s only score. Sam McGee was in goal for the shutout.