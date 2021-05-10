Kerstin Buchanan started a rally and capped it in the same inning.
Buchanan’s leadoff single in the fifth inning started a seven-run explosion for Unicoi County, and she capped the outburst with a two-run double. The Lady Blue Devils rode the big inning to a 10-5 win over Elizabethton in the winners’ bracket final of the District 1-AA softball tournament Monday at the Lady Cyclones’ field.
“Buchanan had one of her better games, for sure,” said Unicoi head coach Grady Lingerfelt. “She’s playing well. We got some key hits. We hit it pretty good up and down the lineup.”
Unicoi improved to 22-16 on the season and earned a berth in next week’s region tournament. The Lady Blue Devils will also play in Wednesday’s championship at 5 p.m. If Elizabethton is in the finals, the game will be played at Elizabethton. If Sullivan East or Johnson County reaches the final, the game will be at Erwin.
“We lost a lot of experience last year and we started in the summer trying to get some back,” Lingerfelt said. “We did that. I think we’re playing well at the right time.”
Elizabethton fell to 23-6 and will play host for Tuesday’s games. First up is East taking on Johnson County at 5 p.m. The Lady Cyclones will play the winner at 7 p.m.
Trailing 2-1 entering the top of the fifth inning, the Lady Blue Devils broke loose.
Buchanan started the fire with a single and Leah Edney tied the game with a line-drive double to right field. After a Hannah Shelton single, Samantha Chavez gave Unicoi a 3-2 lead with a sacrifice fly. Kendell Hensley drove in a run with a sacrifice bunt. After a wild pitch made it 5-2, Destiny Bridges singled in another run. Batting for a second time in the inning, Buchanan doubled and drove in two runs for an 8-2 advantage.
Shelton had a big day at the plate for the Lady Blue Devils, collecting four hits in five at-bats. Betsabe Chavez also came up big with three hits and two RBIs.
Edney and Buchanan each finished with two hits.
For Elizabethton, Ember Jensen and Madisun Pritchard cranked out back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to make it 8-4.
Jensen and Kenidy Harris each finished with two hits and two RBIs.
Sullivan East 6, Happy Valley 2
Trailing 2-0, the Lady Patriots scored four times in the bottom of the third inning and held on for the win in the losers’ bracket contest.
Cayden Bawgus had one of the big hits with a two-run double to tie the game at 2-2. Katie Botts matched Bawgus with a two-run double of her own. Bawgus, Botts and Cassie Littleford each had two hits.
Jillian Shackelford went the distance, allowing four hits and no earned runs. She walked one and struck out five.
East improved to 18-16 on the season while the Lady Warriors’ season came to a close at 10-22.
Cloudland 10, Hampton 0
Karah Fields fired a one-hitter as the Lady Highlanders kept their season alive in the single-elimination tournament.
Fields struck out 10 batters. Heaven Caraway led the offensive attack with a pair of hits as Cloudland improved to 11-8.
Hampton (0-26) ended its season without a victory.
Sullivan North 10, University High 3
Maci Clark had two hits and drove in two runs and the Lady Raiders kept their season alive.
Kylie Glover had two hits, including a double and an RBI while Kaitlyn Lemmons also totaled two hits for North (5-16).
In the circle, Caden Bayless got the job done. She went the distance on a four-hitter with four strikeouts. She overcame eight walks.
Cyndia Dobbins had a double and an RBI for University High, which saw its season come to a close at 4-15.
SOCCER
South beats Volunteer on penalty kicks
After a 2-2 tie in regulation and through the overtime periods, the Rebels found the net with each of their first three penalty kicks.
Meanwhile, South goalie Cole McDavid saved three straight attempts by the Falcons to seal the win.
“One time he guessed wrong, and he still got his hand out and knocked it down,” said Rebels’ head coach Curtis Litton. “He didn’t have the kind of regular season we hoped for, but tonight in the second half, overtime and penalty kicks, that was redemption.”
Volunteer coach Jeff Lukens said, “Their goalie made some amazing saves.”
Eli Iacino, Lance Pollock and Bryan Wilson made their penalty kicks for the Rebels, who lost in overtime to the Rebels in the regular season and tied in the other match.
“I am incredibly proud of the team,” Litton said as South earned just its third win in 13 games. “They have put in the time and effort, and started playing like a team. It was sheer determination to get better.”
Josh Cody and Pollock scored in regulation as South took a 2-1 lead. Dawson Dykes scored for the Falcons to force overtime, and neither team found the net in the extra periods.
Elijah Rogers scored the other goal for the Falcons.
David Crockett 2, Tennessee High 1
The Pioneers finished off a season sweep of the Vikings and kept their season alive.
Crockett advanced to play Dobyns-Bennett in the District 1-AAA semifinals Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Kingsport.
John Plaisted got Crockett on the scoreboard by finishing off a chip pass from Austin Sanchez. Plaisted made it 2-0 when the cleaned up a failed clearance, volleying a net strike from 35 yards out.
In goal, Jack Roney totaled nine saves.
Logan Streetman scored for Tennessee High.
Science Hill 2, Daniel Boone 0
Ben Schulz scored a pair of goals as the Hilltoppers earned a spot in Thursday’s District 1-AAA championship.
Carter Strode and Hayden Forrester had assists on Schulz’s scores. Goalkeeper Kieran Yra posted the shutout.