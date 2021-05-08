It came down to the game’s final play, and Unicoi County held on for the win.
With the bases loaded and two outs, Blue Devils’ right fielder Alex Green snagged a rocketed line drive to preserve a 6-4 win in the winners’ bracket final of the District 1-AA baseball tournament Saturday at Elizabethton’s ballpark.
The Blue Devils improved to 17-12 and earned a berth in next week’s region tournament. They will play for the district title on Tuesday.
“It was a huge win,” said Blue Devils’ head coach Chad Gillis. “I’ve got five sophomores and a freshman starting for me, and I have to explain to these guys what we’re doing and where we’re at. The kids are excited, but they know it’s not finished.”
Unicoi took the lead in the top of the sixth inning when Valentin Batrez came up clutch.
The Blue Devils’ top hitter, who churned out three hits in the game, roped a go-ahead RBI single to make 4-3.
“He’s our best guy,” said Gillis. “He comes through in big situations like that.”
The next two runs scored on passed balls to give Unicoi a three-run edge.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Cyclones didn’t go quietly. They loaded the bases and Ashton Wilson drew a walk to make it 6-4.
Padraig Murphy hit a shot that Gillis said he thought was going to drop.
“It was about shin high,” Gillis said. “The kid hit a rocket. From my viewpoint, I thought it was down. But (Green) got a good read on it and made a good play on the ball.”
Also for Unicoi County, Travis Whitson had a bases-clearing double in the top of the third inning to give the Blue Devils a 3-1 lead. Whitson worked 4 1/3 inning on the mound, striking out eight batters and allowing three runs with five walks.
Jordan Bridges worked the final 2 2/3 innings to earn the victory.
Elizabethton got two hits and three RBIs from Bryson Rollins. Wilson was strong on the mound, allowing six hits and just one earned run in 5 1/3 errors. The Cyclones defense committed four errors.
Elizabethton (17-11) falls into the losers’ bracket and will play Monday against the winner of Sullivan East and Sullivan South, who play each other Sunday. Both of those games are elimination contests.
Sullivan South 11 Johnson County 1
Cody Pugh totaled two hits and three RBIs as the Rebels kept their season alive with a District 1-AA losers’ bracket victory over the Longhorns.
South scored seven times in the first inning and never looked back. The Rebels will play Sullivan East in another elimination game Sunday at 2 p.m. at Elizabethton’s field.
Sean Reed had two hits and two RBIs while Drew Hoover added two hits. Reed also got the win, throwing four innings of solid relief.
Asa Lewis paced Johnson County, which ended its season at 7-14, with two hits.
Sullivan East 14 Happy Valley 3
The Warriors led 3-0 heading to the bottom of the third inning, but the Patriots came to life with six runs in the third and eight in the fourth.
East stayed alive in the 1-AA tournament and will play Sullivan South on Sunday in an elimination game at 2 p.m.
Justice Dillard had three hits and drove in four runs. Seth Chafin had two hits and also had four RBIs.
Dylan Bartley homered and scored three runs. Lucas Eaton and Nolan Lunsford both had two hits. Chafin took over on the mound and tossed three scoreless innings, allowing just one hits and striking out six.
For Happy Valley, Colby Chausse had an RBI double and Lucas Chausse followed with an RBI triple to give the Warriors a 2-0 first-inning lead.
University High 8 Sullivan North 1
Kaleb Meredith was in control on the mound, and Jessee Greene carried the loudest stick as the Buccaneers rolled in the District 1-A tournament.
Meredith worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out seven and walking none.
“He did a good job throwing strikes,” said UH head coach Josh Petty. “He threw to contact and the defense did well behind him. I was proud of his effort.”
Greene had a double and triple among his three hits and drove in a run.
“He had a good day,” said Petty. “He also closed out the last 1 2/3 innings on the mound because we pulled Meredith at 72 pitches so he could come back Tuesday if we need him.”
Will Joyner, who had two hits and scored three times, got UH on the board in the bottom of the first when he stole home on the back end of a double steal. UH scored again in the second, three times in the third, and never looked back. Connor Horton also added a pair of hits for the Buccaneers, who improved to 18-11 on the season.
Chandler Raleigh had two hits to lead the Raiders (8-15) at the plate.
North Greene 8 Hampton 0
Cayden Foulks allowed just two hits and struck out 10 in five innings of work as the Huskies rolled.
Dakota Robbins and Tucker Owen each drove in a pair of runs.
For Hampton, Chance Point totaled two hits.
“(Bulldogs’ starting pitcher) Brody Hicks kept us in the game as long as he could,” Hampton coach Nick Perkins said. “It was a gutsy effort. It was 2-0 heading into the fifth, so the final score does not indicate how competitive the game was. North Greene is a veteran team with dominant pitching.”
Hampton slipped to 15-11 on the season while North Greene improved to 22-7.
SOFTBALL
Unicoi County 5 Happy Valley 1
Caroline Podvin ripped a homer and drove in three runs, and the Lady Blue Devils earned a spot in the winners’ bracket final of the District 1-AA tournament.
Podvin’s blast came in the bottom of the first inning and set the tone. She finished with two hits while Betsabe Chavez also collected two hits.
Cami Peterson did nice work in the circle, going the distance on a seven-hitter with three strikeouts. Unicoi will play Elizabethton on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Blakelee Ollis had two hits for Happy Valley, which got nine strikeouts from pitcher Abby Holt. The Lady Warriors will play Sullivan East in an elimination game Monday at 5:30 p.m.
1-A TOURNAMENT
There were no games played Saturday and the tournament has been reduced to a single-elimination format.
Monday’s games will be at the home field of the higher-seeded team. University High will travel to play Sullivan North while Hampton will visit Cloudland. On Tuesday, the tournament will move to Greeneville’s Legion Field with top-seeded Unaka playing the North-UH winner and second-seeded North Greene taking on the Hampton-Cloudland winner.
The championship is tentatively set for Thursday.