HAMPTON — Lyndie Ramsey hit a 3-pointer with one-tenth of a second left on the clock to give her 30 points and lift the Lady Rangers to a 53-52 Watauga Valley Conference victory at Van Huss/White Gymnasium on Saturday.
Ramsey hit three treys and was 7 of 8 from the free throw line. Macy Ensor added eight points for Unaka, which has been involved in numerous close games of late. The Rangers (3-11) improved to 2-2 in league play.
Maddison McClain totaled 18 for Hampton, scoring all of her points on six treys, while Linsey Jenkins chipped in with 12.
Unicoi Co. 69, Johnson Co. 23
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Lady Devils put on a defensive clinic, rolling to a 37-11 halftime lead and not letting up against the Lady Longhorns.
Caroline Podvin paced Unicoi County on the offensive end with 15 points. Allie Lingerfelt and Tenley Holt scored 13 points apiece, while Laurel Osborne hit double figures with 10.
Sadie Stout was Johnson County’s leading scorer with nine.
Sull. Central 59, Tenn. High 43
BRISTOL — The Lady Cougars controlled the rivalry game, getting 18 points from Bre Yarber and 14 each from Jaelyn West and Allison Lambert.
Riley Fritts led the Lady Vikings with 11 points.
Cherokee 60, University High 16
ROGERSVILLE — It was a good day on the hardwood for the Lady Chiefs.
Lydia Alvis (13 points) was one of three Cherokee players in double figures. Kaylan Henard added 12 while Kyla Howe chipped in with 10. The Lady Chiefs improved to 6-7 on the season.
The Lady Buccaneers got nine points from Ryleigh Owen.
Happy Valley 42, Chuckey-Doak 25ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Warriors held the Lady Knights to eight points the entire second half to score the win.
Kadie Bailey paced Happy Valley on the offensive end with 14 points. Olivia Absher also ended in double digits with 10 points.
BOYS
Dobyns-Bennett 68, Cherokee 42
The Indians set up a showdown of undefeated teams in the Big Seven Conference with the road win over the Cherokees.
Jack Browder hit five shots behind the 3-point line to lead the Indians with 17 points.
Jonavan Gillespie contributed 13 points, while Malachi Hale ended with 12 points and McKinley Tincher netted nine.
Cherokee, which was playing without second-leading scorer Jacob Sattler, was led by Carter Metz with 15 points. Jacob Kenner reached double digits with 10 points and Parker Bailey was right behind with nine points.
Sull. Central 65, Tenn. High 51
BLOUNTVILLE — Harrison Sherfey and Ethan Lane each scored 19 points as the Cougars spoiled the Vikings’ first home game in two weeks.
Ty Barb added 14 points for Central, which upset Elizabethton the night before.
Aidan Carter was Tennessee High’s high scorer with 13 points and Brayden Wilhoit finished with 10. Doing an excellent job defensively, the Cougars held Tennessee High’s post player Brandon Dufore to four points.
Hampton 81, Unaka 57
HAMPTON — Conor Burleson scored 24 points as the Bulldogs overpowered the Rangers in Watauga Valley Conference action.
Up 48-22 at the half, Hampton cruised the final two quarters as Logan Whitehead, Isaiah McCoury and Hayden Campbell all finished with 10 points. Will Sexton paced Unaka with 14 points. Joseph Slagle, Gavin Seigfried and Landon Ramsey all ended with eight.