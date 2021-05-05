Joseph Armstrong’s RBI grounder in the top of the seventh inning was the game-winner as University High held off Providence Academy for a 2-1 high school baseball victory Wednesday.
The Buccaneers sent four pitchers to the mound. Kaleb Meredith and Cade Pollock each pitched an inning while Jesse Greene went two. Daniel Grindstaff finished things off with three scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out two to earn the win.
Armstrong led the Bucs with two hits and two RBIs. Miles Bembry also had two hits.
Mabry Runnels led the Knights with three hits. Nathan Eisfelder added two hits. Tyner Simpson threw five strong innings, allowing six hits and one run while overcoming five walks.
SOFTBALL Sullivan East 6, Patrick Henry 4
Cayden Bawgus was among four Lady Patriots’ batters who had two hits as East won its Senior Night contest.
Also joining the hit parade were Cassie Littleford, Lexie McDuffie and Keelye Fields. In the circle, Jillian Shackelford tossed a complete game with six strikeouts. East improved to 16-15 on the season.
For Patrick Henry, Abigail Street and Shaina Addair each had two hits.
