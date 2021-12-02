Despite 34 points from Leyton Frye, the University High boys basketball team was able to pull off a big nonconference win inside Brooks Gym over West Greene, 78-72.
A.J. Murphy had another big game for the Bucs, netting 22 while Hank Stott scored a team-high 29. Joshi Haase (12) and Ethan Turner (13) also finished in double-figures for the Buffaloes.
The Bucs led throughout the game, but could not push their advantage to more than two possessions.
Elizabethton 68, J.I. Burton 50
NORTON, Va. — Seth Carter scored 26 points as the Cyclones turned back the Raiders. McKinley Paulson finished with a dozen points, followed by Kaleb Hambrick with 11 and Will Churchill with eight.
Noa Godsey had a 20-point performance to lead J.I. Burton and Esau Teasley came through with 13.
Volunteer 65, Cocke County 46
CHURCH HILL — Bradin Minton paced a balanced scoring attack with 16 points for the Falcons in their win over the Fighting Cocks.
Andrew Knittel contributed 14 to the Volunteer cause, followed by Jon Wes Lovelace with 13 and Garrison Barrett with nine.
Kyler Hayes was the top scorer for Cocke County with 16 points and Jordan Woods added 11.
Girls
Science Hill 70, Elizabethton 65, OT
Behind a 24-point outburst from Nae Marion, the Lady Hilltoppers prevailed in overtime over nonconference rival Elizabethton.
Kathryne Patton and Amaya Redd also had big nights for Science Hill, scoring 17 and 15, respectively.
Lina Lyon led the Lady Cyclones with a team-high 21 points while Olivia Holly contributed 14. Renna Lane was also in double-figures for Elizabethton, netting 12.