On Monday, University High thoroughly stumped a Hampton team that had been playing well.
With Kaleb Meredith hurling a six-inning two-hitter and Jacob Pealer driving across three runs, the Buccaneers struck for an 11-0 Watauga Valley Conference baseball win on the road.
Meredith struck out nine batters, walking only one. Pealer batted 2 for 3, stretching one of those hits into a double.
Doing their part to fuel a 10-hit UH attack were Hank Stott (double) and Will Joyner (2 runs) with two hits apiece. Meredith collected a pair of RBIs.
Bulldogs pitcher Brody Hicks made the first varsity start of his high school record. He kept the Bucs off the board through the first two innings, then ran into difficulty.
Johnson County 15, Sullivan Central 5
It was a day to remember for the Longhorns’ Asa Lewis, who batted 5 for 5 with five RBIs in Mountain City. Among Lewis’ hits were a pair of doubles, plus he turned in a 5 2/3-inning start for the pitching win.
Matt Mowery homered in a 3-for-4 showing and Stacy Greer (2 runs, 2 RBIs), Graham Reece (2 runs), Dakota Holt (2 runs) and Ethan Icenhour contributed two hits apiece. Greer doubled his way aboard both times as the Longhorns piled up 19 hits.
While Lewis gave up all five of Sullivan Central’s runs, just two were earned. He rang up five strikeouts.
Logan Bowers paced a seven-hit Cougars output by going 3 for 3, an effort that included a double. He also scored twice.
Jacob Bombailey drove in two runs for Central.
Unicoi County 5, Sullivan East 4
Lucas Slagle had three hits, including his seventh home run of the season (two-run shot) plus a game-winning, walk-off double.
Slagle finished with three RBIs and got the win in relief. Travis Whitson also homered for Unicoi, which got a pair of hits from Kaleb Metcalf.
Metcalf, who doubled, pitched 6 1/3 innings as Unicoi’s starter.
Patriots pitcher Luke Hale went the distance, totaling 10 strikeouts. Two of the hits he allowed were unearned.
Justice Dillard was 3 for 4 with a home run for East. Dylan Bartley ripped a two-run homer in the top of the first.
David Crockett 11, Cherokee 8
Mason Britton went 3 for 3 had two walks, drove in two runs and scored twice to lead the Pioneers over the Chiefs.
Nate Laws was also 3 for 3. Cody Wheeley had two hits and scored three times, while Garrett Leonard and Caleb Bradburn each went 2 for 4.
Trent Price and Matt Newton each had two hits and drove in two runs to lead Cherokee. Parker Bailey had two hits and scored twice, while Peyton Bledsoe had two RBIs.
North Greene 10, Northview Academy 1
Carter Morelock and Chance Campbell combined for seven RBIs as the Huskies rolled to victory in Baileyton.
Morelock drove in four runs in a 2-for-4 effort while Campbell went 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and three RBIs.
Tucker Owen doubled in a 2-for-3 performance of his own. Winning Carson Whaley held Northview to an unearned run over 4 1/3 innings.
Lakeway Academy 6, Elizabethton 5
A hit-by-pitch, walk and wild pitch set up an RBI fielder’s choice that broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the eighth inning.
An 11-hit Cyclone attack was paced by Noah Rosato, who went 3 for 3 — while Padraig Murphy (double) Bryson Rollins, Gage Treadway added two hits apiece.
Rollins had two stolen bases and joined Rosato in scoring two times apiece.
The second of five Cyclone pitchers, Elijah Birdson struck out five batters over 3 1/3 innings. The two runs he allowed were unearned.
Flames 22, Unaka 12
The Rangers got a 3-for-3, 4-RBI game from Landon Ramsey (triple). Lucas Carr went 3 for 4 while Joseph Slagle (2 runs) and Nathan Painter had two hits each.
Michael Duvall accounted for a hit, two walks and three runs.
The two teams combined for 35 stolen bases (Flames 20, Unaka 15). Ramsey and Carr had three thefts apiece for the Rangers.
Sullivan South 11, Happy Valley 0
The Rebels were spearheaded by Sean Reed with three hits and two RBIs.
Jackson Dean, Isaac Haynie and Marshall Buchanan each banged out two hits for Sullivan South. Drew Hoover tallied five strikeouts over two innings from the mound.
SOFTBALL
Elizabethton 3, Sullivan East 0
Madisun Pritchard shut the Lady Patriots down with a four-hitter, striking out eight batters in the complete-game performance.
Elizabethton took a major step toward the Three Rivers Conference title, moving two games ahead of East and staying one in front of Unicoi County.
It was a balanced effort at the plate for the Lady Cyclones (18-5 overall and 10-1 in league play) with each of the first six hitters in the order collecting one hit.
For East, Lexie McDuffie had two hits. The Lady Patriots (15-12) finished 9-3 in the conference.
Tennessee High 3, Volunteer 1
Rylee Fields buzzed the Lady Falcons for 11 strikeouts, finishing with an eight-hitter.
Keegan Myers wielded the authoritative aluminum with three hits. Grayson Phipps and Tori Ryan each had two.
Emily Wyatt collected two singles for Volunteer.
Sullivan South 8-12, Hampton 2-0
The Lady Rebels ruled the doubleheader.
In game one, Madison Chapman did the circle work while Emma Jones had two hits to pace the hitting attack.
In game two, Bradlie Warner fired a three-hitter with six strikeouts. At the plate, Jones had two hits and two RBIs while Olivia Delung and Katelyn Jamison each totaled two RBIs.
SOCCER
Sullivan South 3, Volunteer 3 (tie)
Ryker Bowling, Tyler McMurray and Liam Burton scored for the Rebels in the draw.
Rebels’ goalkeeper Cole McDavid had a standout effort with five-plus saves.