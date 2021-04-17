Nate Conner drove in three runs as Science Hill earned a 7-3 win over Karns in the Johnny Whited Memorial baseball tournament at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Friday night.
Science Hill built an early 7-0 lead and held on for the win.
Ashton Motte had two hits as did Gavin Briggs. Briggs also earned the win with 5 1/3 innings, five hits and seven strikeouts.
Volunteer 10, Chuckey-Doak 6
Quinn Brooks homered and Volunteer rallied from five runs down with three in the fifth inning and seven in the sixth to overcome Chuckey-Doak 10-6.
Brooks’ blast was a two-run shot in the fifth inning. Tucker Bellamy doubled in a run to tie the game. Conner Haynes hit a bases-clearing double for the insurance runs.
Haynes went 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Zach Justice and Brody Cloud each had two hits for the Falcons, who improved to 5-10 on the season.
Dobyns-Bennett 12, South-Doyle 5
Tanner Kilgore went yard and finished with two hits and three RBIs to lead the Indians’ assault.
Sam Ritz also sent one packing over the fence. Gage Hensley drove in three runs while Isaac Hale had two hits and two RBIs. Payton Grimm worked five innings to earn the win, striking out five and walking five while allowing four hits.
Loudon 6, Elizabethton 5
The Cyclones rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh, but came up short.
Bryson Rollins had two hits and two RBIs while Noah Rosato drove in two runs. Ashton Wilson added two hits.
Loudon improved to 14-5.
Providence Academy 12, Johnson County 6
Tine Bowman delivered two hits and three RBIs for the Knights.
Merritt Runnels, Nathan Eisfelder and Levi Hoover added two hits each. Carter Sprouse got the win, allowing just three hits and one earned run with six strikeouts in five innings.
South Greene 3, Hampton 2
Preston Bailey went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Rebels to the non-conference win.
Josh Whitson pitched well in relief for the Bulldogs, allowing just two runs in 4 2/3 innings.
Lakeway Christian Academy 8, Cherokee 4
Even though the Chiefs fell to nonconference foe Laekway Christian, they did out-hit the Lions 11 to 5. Cole Putnal finished the evening with two RBI, going 1-for-3.
Carson Shockley went 2-for-3 at the dish for the Lions with a pair of RBI.
SOFTBALL
Unicoi County 9, Happy Valley 1
Samantha Chavez homered and drove in three runs as the Lady Blue Devils.
Betsabe Chavez had two hits and drove in three while Kerstin Buchanan had three hits. Leah Edney and Caroline Podvin both chipped in with a pair of hits.
Cami Peterson tossed a three-hitter, striking out three and walking one.
Volunteer 7-14, Hampton 0-1
Cadence Bryant overpowered the Lady Bulldogs with a one-hitter in the first game, striking out eight and walking one.
Audrey Evans and Aliyah Crawley each drove in a pair of runs while Veda Barton had two hits.
In the second game, Evans had two hits and three RBIs. Chelsea Sanders had two RBIs. Alexis Dixon and Barton each drove in a pair of runs. Abbey Cradic added two hits.
South Greene 6, Unaka 5
Sydney Gentry came through with a walk-off RBI single for the Lady Rebels.
The hit knocked some of the shine off of Noelle Collins’ two-run seventh-inning homer for Unaka that tied the game.
Sadie Shoun and Trinity Bowers came through with two hits apiece for the Lady Rangers.
Tennessee High 18, Cherokee 2
Keegan Myers went 4 for 4 with two RBIs for the Lady Vikings.
Tori Ryan had two hits, including a homer. Ashley Worley came through with three hits.
Haley Vigil went 3 for 3 for the Lady Chiefs.
Johnson County 7, Sullivan East 5
The Longhorns scored four times in the top of the fifth and held on for the Three Rivers Conference upset.
Faith Walsh had three hits and drove in two runs for Johnson County. Maddi Eddington had three hits while Cassidy Lakatos totaled two hits and two RBIs. The Longhorns banged out 14 hits.
Keelye Fields had a perfect day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a home run and scoring twice. East fell a game behind Elizabethton in the loss column.
Sullivan South 9, Sullivan North 1
The Lady Raiders fell behind early thanks to a RBI triple by Katelyn Jamison, a single by Madison Chapman and an error in the first inning.
Bradlie Warner earned the victory in the circle for the Lady Rebels.
Makenzie Wallen, Emma Ellis and Olivia Delung all drove in runs for South.
Cloudland 6, Sullivan North 5
Saharra McKinney hit a walk-off single for the Lady Highlanders on a 0-2 count that sealed the deal.
Sullivan North trailed by as much as four runs in the fourth, but fought back to tie the game in the fourth.
Kendall Birchfield got the win for Cloudland.
Caden Bayless led the Lady Raiders, going 2-for-2 at the dish, but also took the loss in the circle.
SOCCER
Greeneville 1, Dobyns-Bennett 0
The Indians fell in a thrilling nonconference game on Friday at Indian Highland Park to Greeneville.
Maddox DeVinney had two shots on goal for the Tribe. D-B could not convert on any of its 14 shots, but Ryan True had a good night in the net, saving three of the four Greeneville shots.
Franklin Road Christian 2, Providence Academy 1
In the Blue Ridge Classic, James Reese scored the lone goal for Providence in the loss.
Providence Academy 3, Lynchburg Christian 2
The Knights bounced back from an earlier loss with a win over Lynchburg. Reid Stoltzfus, James Reese and Jacob Reese each had a goal for Providence.
Elizabethton 1, University High 1
Ashton Vest tallied the only goal for the Cyclones.