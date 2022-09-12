West Ridge-TH volleyball

The Lady Wolves, left, and Vikings joust at the net.

BRISTOL — Tennessee High went the distance to take a 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 17-25, 15-9 decision over West Ridge in Monday’s non-conference volleyball matchup.

Madison Blair recorded a double-double of 13 kills and 13 digs and added three blocks.

