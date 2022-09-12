BRISTOL — Tennessee High went the distance to take a 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 17-25, 15-9 decision over West Ridge in Monday’s non-conference volleyball matchup.
Madison Blair recorded a double-double of 13 kills and 13 digs and added three blocks.
Her sister, Ashton, slammed 10 kills and dished out 19 assists. Sydnee Penland picked up 35 digs, while Marley Johns had eight kills, seven blocks and three aces. Bree Adams dished out 16 assists and Sophie Meade had 11 digs.
Parker Fischer and Rylee Haynie paced West Ridge with 13 kills apiece. Madison Haynie and McKensi Smith each had 11 kills, while Faith Wilson totaled a remarkable 51 assists.
Kari Wilson was credited with 33 digs while Casey Wampler recorded 12. Laynie Jordan and Mollee Cutshall each contributed 11.
Kamryn Martin registered eight kills, Brooklyn Dulaney doled out 11 assists and David Crockett bested Morristown West 25-17, 25-19 in non-conference activity from Jonesborough.
Elizabeth Wheeley produced an .833 hitting percentage in a 5-kill output. Brylee Tullock and Katie Onks contributed nine and eight digs, respectively.
Tullock added three aces.
The Lady ’Blazers captured a 25-21, 25-16, 25-21 decision.
Megan Johnson had eight kills to lead the East offense. Kyndl Hodge passed for 21 assists, while Shelby Leffew and Carly Bradford ended with 14 and 11 digs, respectively.
HAMPTON — Brookanna Hutchins produced nine kills and Braden Eastridge served six aces in the Lady Longhorns’ 25-11, 25-9, 25-10 romp over Hampton.
Kayla Sluder led the defensive efforts with 11 digs. Peyton Gentry and Sierra Green shared the ball for eight assists apiece.
ERWIN — The Lady Devils triumphed in a 25-14, 25-17, 25-10 victory over the Wildcats.
Kaley Toney served up 10 aces, while Madison Oakes finished with eight kills and nine digs. Noell Farnor also totaled nine digs and Olivia Bailey totaled 20 assists.
GREENEVILLE — Jayci Bowers accounted for a double-double of 18 assists and 18 digs as the Lady Cyclones came up short in a 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 loss to the Lady Devils.
Gracie Kirsch was the offensive leader with seven kills and three aces. She also had 12 digs, while Bailee VanHuss reached for 15 digs.
