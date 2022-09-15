roundup logo

CHURCH HILL — Tennessee High clinched a tie for the Three Rivers Conference title Thursday with a 25-18, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21 decision against Volunteer.

The Lady Vikings improved to 8-0 in league play while the Lady Falcons slipped to 8-2.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video