ROUNDUP: Tennessee High clinches tie for Three Rivers volleyball title From staff reports Sep 15, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL — Tennessee High clinched a tie for the Three Rivers Conference title Thursday with a 25-18, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21 decision against Volunteer.The Lady Vikings improved to 8-0 in league play while the Lady Falcons slipped to 8-2.Volunteer was led by Veda Barton (13 digs, 16 kills, 6 blocks) Sydney Cloud (12 digs, 21 assists) and Jaycee Cassidy (10 kills).West Ridge 3, David Crockett 0Madison Haynie and Casey Wampler each had 10 kills to pace the Lady Wolves.Kari Wilson added 16 digs while Faith Wilson totaled 11 digs and 32 assists.Brylee Tullock had 27 digs in the losing cause. Brooklyn Dulaney and Lacey Bowles each had 10 assistsProvidence Academy 3, Apostolic 1Addie Smith collected 14 kills, four aces, 24 assists, three blocks and 16 digs as the Lady Knights earned their first-ever conference win.Andrea Smith added 10 kills and 17 digs while Halle Grace Williams finished with 28 digs.Providence will play CAK on Tuesday in another conference contest. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports GIRLS SOCCERDobyns-Bennett 9, Morristown East 1KINGSPORT — Carlee Cradic, Kora Houlihan and Makenna Trent each scored two goals as the Lady Indians earned their 11th win of the season.Maggie Fleming, London Taylor and Allison Salyer also found the net for D-B (11-3-0).Providence Academy 5, Volunteer 0Lali Lemmon scored three goals as the Lady Knights rolled.Bella Caldwell and Emma Honeycutt also found the net for Providence while goalkeeper Caydee Hogan totaled eight saves.University High 5, Sullivan East 0Carmen Ellis reached the net three times to pace the Lady Buccaneers.Kallipopi Papas scored the other two goals for UH.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dig Assist Sport Volleyball Kill Goal Win Tie Net Providence Tennessee High Recommended for you ON AIR