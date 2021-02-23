KINGSPORT — Drew Hoover got a steal and made a layup with five seconds left as Sullivan South took a thrilling 66-64 double-overtime victory over Unicoi County in the District 1-AA boys basketball third-place game on Tuesday night.
The Rebels (12-11) stole the inbound pass to preserve the win.
The Blue Devils’ Lucas Slagle hit a 3-point shot to tie the game with 35 seconds left before the Rebels’ late heroics. It was extra sweet for Sullivan South, which had lost in double overtime to Elizabethton in the tournament semifinals.
Nick Ellege had 19 points to lead the Rebels, who jumped out to a 20-12 lead at the end of one quarter and led 36-32 at halftime. Jackson Dean and Colton Mullins contributed 11 points each to the Sullivan South cause, while Hoover finished with nine.
Slagle had 31 of Unicoi County’s 64 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Robbie O’Dell was next high scorer for the Blue Devils (17-13) with seven points, while Bryson Peterson accounted for seven assists in the first half.
Sullivan South travels to Grainger in Saturday’s Region 1-AA quarterfinals. Unicoi County will go on the road at Greeneville in a matchup of the Blue and Greene Devils.
Sullivan North 51, Unaka 48
ELIZABETHTON — The Golden Raiders held off a fierce Rangers rally to take third place in the District 1-A tournament.
Down by nine in the final quarter, Unaka came back and missed a potential game-tying 3-point shot at the end.
Bryson Vance paced North’s efforts with 15 points and C.J. Mardis was right on his heels with 14 points.
Will Sexton scored 25 points, 11 of them in the final quarter, to lead the Rangers. Landon Ramsey and Joe-Z Blamo each finished with seven.
Sullivan North has a road game at Hancock County in Saturday’s region quarterfinals. Unaka has the tough task of winning at Cosby.
Oak Hill Gold 94, Providence Academy 51
MOUTH OF WILSON, Va. — The Knights found rough sledding in its trip up the mountain to Oak Hill.
Andrew Lawrence led Providence with 15 points and Jacob Reese finished with 10 points. MJ Rice led four Oak Hill players in double figures with 20 points. AJ Williams added 15 in the Oak Hill triumph.