BLUFF CITY — Ethan Bradford drilled four of Sullivan East’s 10 makes from 3-point range and led all scorers with 19 points as the Patriots whipped Sullivan Central 85-49 in boys high school basketball Tuesday night.
Austin Davis and Braden Standbridge came off the bench to score 14 and 13 points, respectively.
The win kept East (14-5, 6-0) perfect in Three Rivers Conference play. The Patriots have won seven straight and 10 of their last 11.
Ty Barb scored 15 points to lead Central, which also received 14 points from Preston Sams.
David Crockett 60, Cherokee 46
ROGERSVILLE — Getting double-digit scoring from Ayden Begley (19), Colton Estep (16) and Mason Britton (14), the Pioneers overcame the Chiefs.
Cherokee was led by Carter Metz, who fired in 16 points. Jason Sattler added 10.
Unicoi County 67, Happy Valley 56
ELIZABETHTON — Robbie O’Dell was the main man for the Blue Devils, totaling 20 points and hitting six 3-pointers.
Grant Hensley and Mason Barcel each added nine points.
Blake Young paced the Warriors with 20 points while Andrew Clawson had 11 and Andrew Little added 10.
Sullivan South 59, Johnson County 52
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Rebels couldn’t pull away very far from the Longhorns, but still earned the tough road win.
Cooper Johnson led South with 19 points while Drew Hoover added 15. Colton Mullins finished with 10.
Jackson Earnhardt was the main man for Johnson County with 19 points. Ethan Bowers added 11 points.
Providence 77, Chuckey-Doak 38
Andrew Lawrence cut loose for 22 points to pace the Knights.
James Reece added 13 points while Brody Turner chipped in with 11.
Hampton 76, South Greene 68
HAMPTON — Hampton let a 10-point halftime lead get away, but finished strong to dispatch the Rebels on Monday.
After trailing 44-34 at intermission, South Greene was up in the fourth quarter before Parker Henry scored to even the score at 60 with 5:41 to play. Morgan Lyons followed by sinking two foul shots, putting the Bulldogs ahead to stay.
Lyons finished with a game-high 27 points while Dalton Holtsclaw chipped in nine. Henry and Hayden Campbell netted eight apiece.
Jay Higgins had 23 points to top South Greene, which got 12 from Aydan Hawk. Luke Myers added 10.
GIRLS
Dobyns-Bennett 49, Tennessee High 36
KINGSPORT — It was a statistical rarity for the Lady Vikings, but they came up short on the scoreboard.
Tennessee had four girls score and each of them finished with nine points: Tori Ryan, Kendall Cross, Madison Blair and Riley Fritts.
Elle Francis led the Lady Indians with 16 points as she knocked down four of D-B’s eight 3-pointers. Jabrea Johnson added nine points.
David Crockett 38, Cherokee 19
ROGERSVILLE — Emma Gouge had 11 points to pace the Lady Pioneers to the road win.
Halle Scott added six steals to Crockett’s cause while Mackenzie Baldwin totaled 10 rebounds. Crockett (5-2) remained in the hunt for second place in the Big Seven.
Sullivan South 42, Johnson County 38
MOUNTAIN CITY — It was a tight game throughout, and the Lady Rebels were able to pull it out.
Allie Jordan was the only player for South in double figures with 12 points.
Emmy Miller and Sadie Stout evenly split 28 of the Lady Longhorns’ point total.
Happy Valley 42, Unicoi County 35
ELIZABETHTON — Kadie Bailey led the Lady Warriors with 11 points as they pulled out the home Three Rivers Conference win.
Marcida Moore added nine points while Unicoi County was led by Caroline Podvin’s 15-point performance.
Cloudland 49, Unaka 14
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Holding the Lady Rangers to seven points in each half, the ’Landers rolled to the Watauga Valley Conference win.
Gracie Freeman led the Cloudland attack with 13 points while Jasmine Birchfield totaled 10.
Lyndie Ramsey scored nine of the Rangers’ 14 points. She totaled 29 points in Monday’s win over Johnson County.
South Greene 58, Hampton 29
HAMPTON — Kiley Collins recorded a 22-point night for the Lady Rebels, who scored 20 of the game’s first 21 points Monday.
Hampton’s first field came didn’t come till the 5:51 mark of the second quarter.
Jayden Merriweather had nine points for South Greene. The Lady Bulldogs were led by Linsey Jenkins with nine points and Madi McClain’s eight.