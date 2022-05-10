Science Hill dominated action at Tuesday’s District 1-AA individual tennis championships at the Pete Zannis Tennis Center.
The Hilltoppers had both boys singles finalists, one girls singles champion and a pair of doubles teams reach the finals. Tennessee High was the chief competition with one girls singles and two doubles teams.
The Region 1 individual championships will be played next Monday at Sevierville City Park, starting at 9 a.m.
Daniel Haddadin rolled to the boys singles title. He won 6-0, 6-0 over West Ridge’s Grayson Manis in the semifinals. He then won a pro set 8-2 over teammate Cooper Weems in the final. Haddadin was overpowering with his serve.
“I’ve been working on my serve for a while and it paid off today,” Haddadin said. “I was happy with the power and the legs I was using with my serve. It helped me capitalize on my matches today and I was able to follow it up.”
The singles match of the day was the other boys semifinal.
Weems defeated Tennessee High’s Christian Morris 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6). Weems held a 6-3 lead in the second-set tiebreaker before Morris rallied to tie. Weems had a couple of well-placed returns to score the final two points.
Science Hill’s Lexi Bryant captured the girls singles title with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Tennessee High’s Lily Rosser. Bryant had an effective backhand and didn’t charge the net much, letting the points come to her.
“It feels surreal. I played two great opponents. I thank everyone who has helped me, especially my great teammates,” Bryant said. “I was really happy with the way I played this whole tournament. I had to stay in the points and feel out the match.”
Om Patel and Arshaam Kordamiri captured the boys double crown with a hard-fought win over Tennessee High’s Hagan Oakley and Brandon Istfan. After dropping the first set 6-3, they won the next two 6-0 and 6-4.
The Hilltoppers completed a clean sweep as Leah McBride and Josi Reid took the girls doubles with a 6-2, 6-7 (6), 7-5 win over Tennessee High’s Keona Fielitz and Ellyson Kovacs. McBride and Reid were trailing 5-4 in the third set before rallying to win the final three games.
BASEBALL
Sullivan East 7, Tennessee High 4
ELIZABETHTON — Zach Johnson had eight strikeouts and scattered eight hits in a complete-game win. Peyton Miller had two hits and two RBIs, while Lucas Eaton ended with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Aydn Patien had two hits and drove in three runs. Garrett Embree and Andrew Dingus each finished with two hits.
Unicoi County 9, Elizabethton 5
ELIZABETHTON — The Blue Devils scored five runs in the second inning and four in the fourth to avenge a loss to the Cyclones earlier in the tournament.
Alex Green picked up the win on the mound, while Nicky Satterly, Valentin Batrez, Tanner Berry and Gavin Tipton all finished with two hits. Brayden Hendrickson had a pair of RBIs.
Brayden Buckles and Kaleb Hambrick paced the Cyclones with two hits each.
Chuckey-Doak 12, Johnson County 1
MOSHEIM — Wade Fletcher hit a two-run home run to end the game in the sixth inning. He and Datyn Bowman each drove in three runs overall on two hits.
Caden Tullock went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and scored three times for the Knights. Cale Lemons also soured the Longhorns’ day with a 3-for-3 effort.
Jayden Willett ended with two hits. Peyton Pavusek hit 2 for 3 to lead Johnson County.
Hampton 10, Unaka 0
Josh Whitson had a RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Bulldogs downed the Rangers. Morgan Lyons accounted for two hits and two RBIs.
Those two players along with Caleb Royston combined for 13 strikeouts and allowed just one hit.
SOFTBALL
Tennessee High 9, Elizabethton 0
BLUFF CITY — Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth, things fell apart for the Lady Cyclones against the Lady Vikings.
Rylee Fields had a no-hitter going into the seventh inning. She gave up a pair of hits in the final inning. Ashley Worley, Nikki Duncan and Lily Ware had two hits apiece for Tennessee High.
Sullivan East 5, Unicoi County 3
BLUFF CITY — Abby Lacey hit a two-run double to give the Lady Patriots the walk-off win over the Lady Devils. Lacey had two doubles overall.
Lexie McDuffie had a 3-for-4 day with three runs scored. She was also the winning pitcher, allowing just four hits.
Faith Bennett had two of those hits to lead Unicoi County.
Johnson County 2, Chuckey-Doak 1
MOUNTAIN CITY — Hannah Fritts finished with 11 strikeouts while giving up just three hits in a complete game.
Autumn Lewis scored both Johnson County runs. Syndi Potter had a RBI double to plate Lewis for the winning run in the top of the sixth. Akayla Ramsey had six strikeouts for Chuckey-Doak.
South Greene 13, Happy Valley 0
GREENEVILLE — Lexi Miller shut down the Lady Warriors with a two-hit shutout. She did her part at the plate as well with two doubles and three hits.
Whitney Casteel had one double and finished with three hits.
Cloudland 12, Hampton 2
ELIZABETHTON — Karah Fields had a huge day at the plate and in the circle to lead the Lady ’Landers to the win over the Lady Bulldogs. Fields had three RBIs and scored four runs, while finishing with nine strikeouts as the pitcher.
Caroline Shell added a 3-for-3 effort with three runs scored. Ryan Turbyfill also finished with three hits.
Unaka 2, North Greene 1
ELIZABETHTON — Lyndie Ramsey had a RBI double and later scored the winning run on Trinity Bowers’ RBI single as runs were at a premium in the District 1-A winners’ bracket final.
Bowers allowed just four hits and no walks in a complete game.
Cambell Gaby gave up just three hits and one walk in a losing effort for North Greene.