Science Hill swept Dobyns-Bennett in the boys’ and girls’ District 1 large school tennis championship Monday night at Liberty Bell Tennis Complex.
Amid two rain delays, the boys played pro sets with the Hilltoppers romping to a 9-0 victory.
No. 1 player Griffen Nickels won 8-0 over the Indians’ Ben Allen in singles. It came after he and Arjuna Ferguson won 8-6 over Allen and Sam Barbour.
Daniel Haddadin and Arshaam Kordamiri scored an 8-4 doubles win for the Hilltoppers as did Jackson Temple and Zack Clemons. Om Patel won at No. 2 for Science Hill, while Haddadin, Kordamiri, Ferguson and Temple won other singles matches.
The girls’ contest was tied 2-2 early before Science Hill pulled away for a 6-3 victory.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Willa Rogers and Sydney Berry took a hard-fought 9-8 (7-4) win over Leah McBride and Allie Knox at No. 1 doubles.
Rogers also won her No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0 over Knox. However, Science Hill came through with wins by Josi Reid and Lexi Bryant at No. 2 doubles and Armita Kordamiri and Olivia Kneisley at No. 3.
McBride and Reid scored singles wins to put Science Hill on the threshold of the victory before Kneisley clinched with a 6-3, 6-1 over Allison Fields.
Kordamiri added to the Science Hill total, while Chandi Bhat pulled out a hard-fought win over Bryant for the final Dobyns-Bennett point. They split the first two sets before Bhat won a 10-4 super tiebreaker.
SOFTBALL
Elizabethton 6, Science Hill 5
After the Lady Hilltoppers got a three-run homer from Abigail Taylor — her second big fly of the game — to tie the score in the top of the seventh inning, Ember Jensen’s fourth hit ended the contest in walk-off fashion for the Lady Cyclones in the bottom of the eighth.
With the bases loaded and one out, Jensen ripped a hard grounder to second base that plated Emma Pendagrass with the winning run. Jensen’s big game included three RBIs.
"That was a big hit," Lady Cyclones' head coach Ken Hardin. "(Jensen) had a great night. I am so proud of this girl. She is a good bunter, so I moved her to the two hole to move runners."
Maely Ingram and Maddie O’Quinn each had two hits as did Madisun Pritchard and Kenidy Harris. Except for the top of the seventh, Pritchard was stellar in the circle. She struck out 10 batters with no walks in the complete-game performance.
Taylor finished with three hits and four runs batted in. Jannon Glaspie totaled two hits for the Lady Hilltoppers.
Elizabethton (22-5) has defeated Big Seven Conference powers David Crockett and Science Hill in the last week.
Daniel Boone 12, Volunteer 0
Maci Masters and McKenna Dietz were on the attack while Maggie Hillman locked it down in the circle.
Masters went 2 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs while Dietz was 3 for 4 with a homer and two runs batted in. Camryn Sarvis and Dannah Persinger each added two hits while Emma Robinette drove in a pair of runs.
Hillman surrendered just two hits and struck out four batters.
Science Hill 11, Elizabethton 1
Jack Torbett banged out three of his team’s six extra-base hits, Gavin Briggs pitched an effective five innings and Science Hill dusted Elizabethton in a clash of conference champs.
Torbett coaxed two doubles and a triple from his four at-bats, plus he scored twice. Briggs also delivered a two-run, first-inning single to erase a 1-0 deficit and Owen Painter stroked a two-run double in a seven-run fifth.
Of the Hilltoppers’ eight hits, four were doubles and two turned into triples. Science Hill also drew seven walks.
For Elizabethton, Elijah Birdsong was 2 for 2 with a two-bagger.
Providence Academy 20, Unaka 2
The Knights cut loose for 18 runs over the first two innings and pitcher Noah Lawson finished with a two-hitter, striking out 10 batters along the way.
Mabry Runnels went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs while Hayden York and Merritt Runnels each accounted for two hits and three runs. York doubled and Merritt Runnels tallied two RBIs.
Jayme Peay drove in three runs, scored three times and was twice hit by pitches. Daniel Lawson produced a hit in his lone at-bat, absorbed three hit-by-pitches and supplied a trio of runs.
Sullivan East 11, Sullivan North 1
Behind Conner McCracken’s bat and Ben Anderson’s pitching arm, the Patriots wrapped this one up in five innings.
Going 4 for 4, McCracken ripped a pair of doubles and supplied a pair of runs. The one run Anderson allowed was unearned. He gave up just two hits and sat down six Golden Raiders by strikeout.
Seth Chafin batted 2 for 3 with a double and two runs. Belting home runs in a four-run Patriots fifth were Luke Hale (2-run shot) and Dylan Bartley.
Hampton 10, Avery County, N.C. 0
With Parker Henry going 2 for 3 and Caleb Royston racking up six strikeouts over three scoreless innings, the Bulldogs got the job done in five-inning fashion.
Morgan Lyons supplied a base hit and two RBIs for Hampton, which has gone 12-5 after a 2-5 start.
Royston (4-3) yielded two hits and one walk.
Dobyns-Bennett 4, Unicoi County 1
Four pitchers teamed to record 13 strikeouts for the Indians, who got a 3-for-3, 2-run day from Payton Grimm.
Gage Hensley struck out three batters in 1 1/3 innings before and Aiden Byington totaled four Ks as he collected the next five Unicoi outs. Jack Browder and Jake Timbes followed up with two innings apiece, with Timbes amassing five punch-outs.
Timbes batted 2 for 4 while Turner Stout was 1 for 1 with a pair of RBIs. Grimm added three stolen bases to his offensive totals.
With two apiece, Gavyn Sawyer, Valentin Batrez and Travis Whitson accounted for the Blue Devils’ six hits. Accumulating eight strikeouts, Whitson yielded two runs in a four-inning start.
SOCCER
Elizabethton 8, Volunteer 0
Holston Howard authored a hat trick as the Cyclones rolled.
Howard also added two assists. Also net crashing were Clay Hopland, Riley Vernon, Tylar Jenkins, Isaac Hurley and Jacob Williams.
Braden Holly chipped in with two assists.