Connor Hyatt drove in four runs and Nate Conner did three leading Science Hill to a 12-2 win over Unicoi County in the matchup of traditional Northeast Tennessee baseball powerhouses on Thursday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The Hilltoppers scored all 12 runs over the first three innings, making the perspective showdown of programs who have combined for eight state championships into a one-sided affair.
Ashton Motte, Jack Torbett, Gavin Briggs and Hyatt all had two hits and scored two runs. Spencer Powell, Gavin Johnson and Nate Connor combined on a five-hitter. For Unicoi County, Travis Whitson had a RBI double and Chris Chavez drove in the other run.
Tennessee High 10, Johnson Co. 0
Noah Smith threw a one-hitter and the Vikings scored eight runs over the first two innings in a five-inning win over the Longhorns.
Carrick Henley went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Brayden Blevins also drove in a pair of runs. Stacy Greer had the only hit for Johnson County.
Volunteer 11, Grainger 1
Tucker Bellamy got the win on the mound and helped his cause at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Ethan Smith and Cason Christian also had two hits for the Falcons.
Sullivan East 10, North Greene 4
Justice Dillard drove in four runs, including a three-run homer in the first inning as the Patriots jumped on the Huskies early.
Sullivan East held a 6-0 lead after one inning on its way to the victory.
Corbin Dickerson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Tyson Mitchell also drove in two runs, while Luke Hale had two hits and Dillard scored twice. Seth Chaffin went 6 1/3 innings to earn the win.
Carter Morelock was 3-for-3 to lead North Greene.
Hampton 14-9, Hancock County 9-2
McKinley Kuhn went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Parker Henry was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a stolen base in the opener. Morgan Lyons gave up three hits over four innings and had five strikeouts in the win.
Henry went 2-for-2 including a two-run single in the nightcap. Chance Point and Kuhn each had two hits and scored twice. Point had five stolen bases on the day. Travis Royston finished with two RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Science Hill 10, Volunteer 9
Abigail Taylor scored on an error for the game-winning run as the Lady ’Toppers rallied with three runs in the final inning. Jannon Glaspie had a RBI on a fielder’s choice the previous at-bat to score Beth Pridemore for the tying run.
Taylor went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Jayden Salts and Bree Presnell each had two-run homers in the first inning. Tatyanna Beatty, Madalyn Kelley and Pridemore each had two hits, while Glaspie scored twice.
Emily Wyatt went 3-for-5 with a triple and four RBIs to lead the Lady Falcons. Abigail Fisher was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, while Kendra Huff and Aliyah Crawley also scored twice.
David Crockett 3, Dobyns-Bennett 0
Matty McKee struck out eight, throwing a one-hit shutout as the Lady Pioneers stayed undefeated in Big Seven Conference play.
Alyssa Suits went 3-for-3 with a double, driving in a run and scoring a run to lead Crockett offensively. Makaila Collier had the lone hit for Dobyns-Bennett.
Daniel Boone 11, Cherokee 1
The Lady ’Blazers returned to action with a five-inning victory over the Lady Chiefs.
Emma Robinette was 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. McKenna Dietz went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Camryn Sarvis drove in two runs, while Maggie Hillman got the win, throwing four innings and giving up three hits.
Samantha Tilson had two hits and drove in Cherokee’s only run.
Elizabethton 3, Unicoi County 1
Madisun Pritchard threw nine strikeouts and scattered seven hits to lead the Lady Cyclones in the Three Rivers Conference showdown against the Lady Devils.
Hannah Shelton scored on Caroline Podvin’s line drive to center field to give Unicoi County the early lead. Shelton was 2-for-4 at the plate.
Elizabethton scored all three of its runs in the fifth. Maely Ingram had two hits to lead the Lady Cyclones.
Sullivan South 8, Happy Valley 5
Emma Jones went 3-for-4 and scored twice as coach Chris Sturgill got his 100th win as Lady Rebels head coach. Olivia Delung drove in two runs, while McKenzie Wallen and Emma Ellis each had two hits.
Madison Chapman went the distance in the circle as South has won nine of its last 13 games.
Happy Valley had 13 hits, led by Allie Grindstaff, who went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Maddie Lingerfelt and Blakelee Ollis each finished with two hits.
Patrick Henry 5, Sullivan East 0
Abigail Street pitched a two-hitter as the Lady Rebels blanked the Patriots in an inter-state game.
Cheyenne Wyatt, Sydney Taylor and Fallyn Daniels each had two hits for Patrick Henry. Street struck out 10 batters. Jayla Vance had a double for Sullivan East.
Johnson Co. 5, Sullivan Central 1
Maddie Edington and Cassidy Lakatos had RBI hits, while Hannah Fritts picked up the win for the visiting Lady Longhorns on Central’s Senior Night.
Gracie Roller had a double and scored for Central, while Camille Nottingham had a RBI double.
North Greene 4, Unaka 3
Paysli Randolph hit a RBI single to score Kessie Antonelli in the sixth inning as the Lady Huskies handed the Lady Rangers their first conference loss.
Sadie Shoun went 3-for-4 with a double to pace Unaka. Also the starting pitcher, Stout and Kailey Wilson each threw three innings, giving up a combined eight hits.
SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 5, Daniel Boone 0
Junior Arrieta scored twice as the Indians blanked the Trailblazers in a Big Seven Conference soccer game Thursday in Gray.
Wyatt Arrowood, Andrew Unold and Brayden Conner also scored for the Indians. Rodrigo Nina-Ortiz had two assists, while Grayson Hammond and Alex Eastman each had one.
The Indians had 10 shots on goal, while holding the Trailblazers to two.
Science Hill 2, Greeneville 0
Harper Jennings and Austin Rich each scored goals as the Hilltoppers won the non-conference contest against the Greene Devils. Brennan Collie assisted on Jennings’ goal and Rico Alberto had the other assist. Kieran Yra recorded the shutout in goal.
Sullivan South 4, Cherokee 1
Giovanni Misciagna scored a pair of goals as the Rebels downed the Chiefs. Caden Puck and Josh Cody came through with South’s other scores.
Volunteer 2, KACHEA 0
Ethan Lukens had a goal and assist with Corbin Short accounting for the other goal. The Falcons got a great defensive effort on the backline led by Remington Skelton. Zach Taylor was in goal for the shutout.