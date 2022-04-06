Science Hill wasn’t about to squander the lead this time around.
The Hilltoppers scored four runs in the first inning and defeated David Crockett 8-2 in Wednesday’s Big Five Conference baseball matchup.
It came two days after the Pioneers had rallied from six runs down to overwhelm the Hilltoppers in Jonesborough.
This time on their home field, the ’Toppers got production up and down the lineup.
Gavin Briggs went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs in addition to being the winning pitcher. He had nine strikeouts and gave up just two hits and two walks over six innings before Caleb McBride closed the game.
Designated hitter Jake McCallister and Jake Bedard also had two hits. At the top of the lineup, Cole Torbett, Landon Smelser and Nate Conner all scored two runs.
Noah Oster had a two-run single in the fifth inning to score Hayden Osburn and Nate Laws for the Pioneers’ runs. Isaac Cook and Michael Rice went three innings each on the mound.
Tennessee High 17, Sullivan East 7
BRISTOL — Garrett Cross, Garrett Embree and Greg Harris all homered as the Vikings totaled eight extra-base hits in their Upper Lakes Conference win over the Patriots.
Logan Quales had two doubles and finished with four RBIs. Brayden Blevins also had four RBIs, while Braden Without was 3 for 3 with two runs scored. Andrew Dingus and Cross each scored three runs. Evan Mutter and Logan Tudor crossed home plate twice.
Rylan Henard and Payne Ladd each pitched three innings with Henard getting the win.
Dylan Bartley suffered the loss on the mound. He led the Patriots at the plate, going 2 for 2 with two walks and two RBIs. Lucas Eaton also had two RBIs, while Tyson Mitchell and Ethan Waters scored two runs each.
Elizabethton 4, Unicoi County 2
ELIZABETHTON — Peyton Johnson had eight strikeouts and gave up three hits over 6 2/3 innings to lead the Cyclones over the Blue Devils. Johnson also drove in Elizabethton’s first run.
Kaleb Hambrick went 2 for 3 to lead the Cyclones offense, while Jack Farris ended with a pair of RBIs.
Brayden Hendrickson had a pair of doubles and Alex Green finished 2 for 3 to lead Unicoi County.
SOFTBALL
David Crockett 2, Dobyns-Bennett 1
KINGSPORT — Ashlyn Dulaney had a two-run double to score Kristen Lowery and Sydney Hodges in the sixth inning as the Lady Pioneers edged the Lady Indians.
Hodges was 2 for 4 to lead Crockett’s offense. Gabbi Oaks gave up three hits and one run over 6 2/3 innings before Cara Wilson came in to record the final out.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Sophie Dean threw nine strikeouts. She gave up six hits and no walks in a complete-game performance.
The Lady Indians threatened in the bottom of the seventh as Hailey Porter drove in a run. They had runners on second and third bases before Crockett got the final out.
Johnson County 12, Hampton 2
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Lady Longhorns scored six runs in the first inning and finished with four in the sixth to take the win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Hailey Cox went 4 for 5 with three runs scored. Faith Walsh went 3 for 4 with five RBIs and two runs. Autumn Shepherd and Hannah Fritts each had two hits and scored three times. Amy Gunter was 3 for 4 and drove in two runs, while Lexi Proffit also finished 3 for 4.
Lauryn Bishop gave up four hits in five shutout innings for the win.
Hampton was led by Lacey Smith, who was 2 for 2 with a run scored.
John Battle 2, Sullivan East 1
BRISTOL — Hannah Jo McReynolds had 15 strikeouts in a complete game, giving up just four hits. She aided her cause with a solo home run and AK Wallace homered for the other Lady Trojan run at the State Line Classic.
Lexi McDuffie had the hard-luck loss with nine strikeouts and also giving up four hits. She had a double and scored East’s lone run.
Sullivan East 14, Virginia High 4
BRISTOL — Abby Lacey had two hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs to lead the Lady Patriots onslaught.
Jade Sanders also had three RBIs, while winning pitcher Katie Botts helped herself at the plate with two hits and two runs. Keelye Fields scored three runs, while Cassie Littleford and Tori Leonard each finished with two hits, a run and an RBI. Jayla Vance scored two runs and drove in a run.
Autumn Owens led the Lady Bearcats with two RBIs.
SOCCER
Science Hill 2, David Crockett 0
Ben Schulz had two goals and Grant Gibbons assisted on one in the Hilltoppers’ victory. Robert Eaton was in goal with the clean sheet.