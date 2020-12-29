SEVIERVILLE — Science Hill used a first-half avalanche to crush David Crockett at the Sevier County Winterfest on Tuesday.
Leading by 27 points at the half, the Hilltoppers cruised to an 80-38 win.
Keynan Cutlip led the way with 24 points, including four treys, as Science Hill went 10 of 20 from 3-point range.
Amare Redd had 15 points and nine rebounds and Caleb McBride added nine points as the Hilltoppers roared out to a 43-19 halftime lead and never looked back.
Dalvin Mathes also had three assists as Science Hill had 15 as a team, while committing only eight turnovers.
Ayden Begley was Crockett’s leading scorer with 13 points and Mason Britton tallied 11.
Tenn. High 75, Cocke Co. 46Wade Witcher and Brandon Dufore each had 21-point games for the Vikings. Jaden Keller, who recently signed to play football for Virginia Tech, scored 11 points.
Jody Swann topped the Cocke County scoring charts with 17 points.
Happy Valley 54, Chuckey-Doak 48
AFTON — The Warriors turned it on the second half, outscoring the Black Knights by a 30-13 margin.
Alex Lunceford led Happy Valley to its first win of the season with a team-best 17 points. Blake Young had 14 points and Andrew Clawson provided 13 to the effort.
Chuckey-Doak had two in double figures, Tyler Ramsey with 20 points and Cameron Yost with 14.
William Blount 62, Hampton 59
MARYVILLE — Morgan Lyons had another high-scoring night with 18 points, but the Bulldogs came up just short against the Governors.
Conor Jones added 11 points to the Hampton effort. Caleb Linginfelter scored 10 points and Marshall Cooper ended with eight for William Blount.
Sullivan North 62, Tri-Cities Christian 46
KINGSPORT — Four players scored in double figures for the Golden Raiders in their victory over the Eagles.
Jacob Cross had a team-best 16 points with Bryant Herron hot on his heels with 15. C.J. Mardis with 11 and Isaiah Pruitt with 10 also reached double digits.
Jamar Livingston continued to lead the way for Tri-Cities with 23 points.
GIRLS
Cloudland 45, Daniel
Boone 32
Gracie Freeman found the bottom of the net on five 3-point shots, finishing with a game-high 17 in the Lady Highlanders’ win over the Lady Trailblazers.
Mandy Benfield worked the inside to score 15 points and Jasmine Birchfield produced nine for Cloudland.
Camryn Sarvis was the leading scorer for Daniel Boone, netting nine points. McKenna Dietz and Savannah Jessee each scored six.
Pisgah, Ala. 58, Science Hill 47
SEVIERVILLE — Nae Marion finished with 13 points, but the Lady ’Toppers were clipped by the Lady Eagles in the Winterfest Shootout.
Kierra Morrow contributed nine points, while Colleen Coughlin scored eight and Jasmin Myers and Kathryne Patton each had seven.
Dobyns-Bennett
49, Tennessee High 39
BRISTOL — D-B’s inside combination of Caitlyn Wallace and Jabrea Johnson proved hard to handle for the Lady Vikings.
Wallace had 15 points to pace the Lady Indians with Johnson coming through with 15. Riley Fritts scored 20 points for Tennessee High while Tori Ryan added 13.
Sullivan East 83, Eastside, Va. 30
BLUFF CITY — Emma Aubrey scored a career-high 29 points and tied a school record with nine 3-point goals to lead the Lady Patriots’ annihilation of the Lady Spartans.
Aubrey’s 3-point mark tied Kylee Wolfe and Alyssa Hare on the all-time list.
Jenna Hare poured in 25 points and Hayley Grubb accounted for 15 in the East romp. Anna Whitehead was Eastside’s leading scorer with 11 points.