Science Hill overwhelmed Hardin Valley on Saturday.
Jake Bedard had the noisy aluminum, totaling three hits — including a double and triple — and driving in three runs as the Hilltoppers broke open a close game in the fourth inning before adding a six spot in the fifth to close out a 13-3 baseball victory at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
It was the eighth straight win for Science Hill, which improved to 25-4. Hardin Valley fell to 12-14.
Also delivering at the plate were Nate Conner (2 for 4 with three RBIs), Gavin Briggs (two hits, two RBIs), Jack Torbett (2 for 2, two RBIs), Jaxon Diamond (two hits) and Owen Painter (two RBIs).
David Crockett 8, Greeneville 5
Trailing by three runs, the Pioneers rallied for three scores in both the sixth and seventh innings for the win.
Jobe Hanneken’s seventh-inning RBI double put Crockett ahead to stay. Brenden Reid went 3 for 3 with three RBIs while Hanneken finished with two hits. Garrett Leonard and Caleb Bradburn also had two hits.
Elizabethton 13, Hampton 3
ELIZABETHTON — Combining for five hits and five RBIs, Gage Treadway and Zac Workman led the Cyclones to the five-inning win.
Treadway had three hits and two RBIs while Workman totaled two hits and three RBIs. Cade Russell totaled two hits while Hayden Nave and Ethan Meier each had two RBIs.
Providence Academy 8, Grace Christian 3
Tyner Simpson was dominant through five innings, allowing one hit and no runs with seven strikeouts to earn the win.
At the plate, Ronnie Matti had three hits while Simpson totaled two. Mabry Runnels also added a pair of hits.
Providence Academy 12, Grace Christian 2
Tyner Simpson went 3 for 4 with two RBIs as the Knights rolled.
Manny Leslie chipped in with two hits and two RBIs while Ronnie Matti had two RBIs. Providence improved to 14-8 on the season with the doubleheader sweep.
SOFTBALL
Volunteer 5, West Ridge 1
GREENEVILLE — Addyson Fisher continued to dominate.
In the Tiny Day Classic on Saturday, the freshman sensation fired a four-hitter with 13 strikeouts as Volunteer earned a 5-1 win over West Ridge.
Fisher also salted the game away with a three-run homer in the top of the sixth inning. She also doubled and drove in three runs. Audrey Evans added two hits for the Falcons.
For West Ridge, Natalie Moore totaled two hits.
Volunteer, David Crockett, Sullivan East, Greeneville and Morristown West made it into the championship bracket of the Tiny Day tournament, which concludes Sunday.
West Ridge 5, North Greene 1
GREENEVILLE — A five-run fifth inning lifted the Lady Wolves.
Kendall Nash had two hits and two RBIs for West Ridge while Natalie Moore drove in a pair of runs with a two-single in the fifth inning to put the Wolves ahead.
Volunteer 6, North Greene 4
GREENEVILLE — Audrey Evans had a double and a triple among her three hits and drove in two runs for the Lady Falcons.
Kendra Huff added a pair of RBIs.
Sullivan East 7, South Greene 6
GREENEVILLE — After building an early 7-0 lead, the Lady Patriots held off a comeback attempt.
Jayla Vance totaled three RBIs to lead East at the plate. Lexie McDuffie, Cassie Littleford and Karlee Miller each had two hits.
Sullivan East 16, Cherokee 2
GREENEVILLE — Abby Lacey hit with authority, clubbing three doubles and finishing 4 for 4 with four runs scored.
Keelye Fields also got it rolling, totaling three hits and four RBIs. Cassie Littleford added three hits while Tori Leonard and Katie Botts had two each. Carly Bradford drove in a pair of runs.
Unaka 5, Grainger 1
GREENEVILLE — Sadie Shoun and Trinity Bowers combined on a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the Lady Rangers.
Shoun worked four innings and struck out seven in the six-inning game. Alana Parsons had three hits for Unaka while Hailey Gilman had two hits and two RBIs. Shoun also had two hits.
Unaka 13, West Greene 1
GREENEVILLE — Alana Parsons homered and drove in three runs to lead the Lady Rangers.
Kendall Barton totaled two hits and three RBIs while Sadie Shoun had two hits and two RBIs. Jill Faust and Kendall Bare each added two hits.
Friday Daniel Boone 22, Jeff County 0
Maci Masters, Kyleigh Bacon, Camryn Sarvis and Kayleigh Quisenberry all hit home runs in the romp.
Quisenberry had three hits and four RBIs while Josie Jenkins totaled three hits and two RBIs. Masters and Bacon each finished with two hits and four RBIs.
Suzie Chatman got the win in the circle, allowing one hit with six strikeouts.