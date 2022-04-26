Cade Pollock pitched a three-hit shutout in leading University High to a 10-0 non- conference baseball win over Volunteer on Tuesday night at Thomas Stadium.
Pollock helped his cause by going 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Joseph Armstrong finished 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
The Bucs blew the game open with six runs in the fifth inning.
Doby
ns-Bennett 4, West Ridge 3
BLOUNTVILLE — Jack Browder had an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning to lift the Indians over the Wolves in the Big 5 Conference matchup.
Browder went 3 for 4 to lead D-B at the plate. Isaac Hale and Andrew Myers each ended with 2-for-3 efforts. Aiden Byington went the whole eight innings to get the win.
Marshall Buchanan and Carson Tate collected two hits each to lead West Ridge.
Unic
oi County 13, Elizabethton 0
ERWIN — Brayden Hendrickson shut down the Cyclones, striking out seven and giving up three hits.
He also was amongst the leaders at the plate with two hits. Tanner Berry and Eli Nelson also had two hits.
Eight of the nine Blue Devils in the starting lineup had hits.
John
son County 7, North Greene 2
MOUNTAIN CITY — Seth Condor went 2 for 2 and drove in four runs to lift the Longhorns to the win over the Huskies. Zack Parsons picked up the victory.
North Greene won the first game of the double header 2-0 as Jeshua Crawford threw a two-hitter. Condor went 2 for 2 to lead Johnson County.
Hamp
ton 8-3, FCA Flames 5-2
HAMPTON — Collin Morgan had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored as the Bulldogs rallied from an early deficit to survive the Flames. Morgan Lyons also collected two hits and two runs scored.
Morgan had a walk-off hit to lift the Bulldogs to a 3-2 victory in the second game. Chance Point and Caleb Royston each had two hits. Evan Denton had two hits for the Flames.
Cher
okee 6, Grainger 5
RUTLEDGE — The Chiefs overcame a four-run deficit as Devan Carpenter provided the game-winning hit, a solo home run in the sixth inning.
Isaac Williams was 2 for 2 with a double and Aidan Webb also had two hits. Matt Newton drove in two runs and Matt Newton belted his own solo homer.
SOFTBALL
Eliz
abethton 4, Tennessee High 2
ELIZABETHTON — Maddie O’Quinn was 3 for 4 as the Lady Cyclones downed the Upper Lakes Conference leading Lady Vikings.
Tennessee High took a 2-0 lead in the third inning, but Elizabethton responded with three runs in the bottom frame. Madisun Pritchard went the distance to earn the win.
Ashley Worley went 2 for 3 to lead Tennessee High.
Hamp
ton 13, University High 6
HAMPTON — Macy Henry scored four runs while Bella Brown and Madi Setlock each added two in the Lady Bulldogs’ triumph over the Lady Bucs.
Reece Williams scored twice to lead University High.
SOCCER
Science Hill 6, Pigeon Forge 1
PIGEON FORGE — Hayden Forrester had a hat trick as the Hilltoppers tamed the Tigers. Isaiah Neal finished with a goal and three assists.
Harper Jennings and Mikel Muingbeh had the other Science Hill goals, while Luke Whitaker and Grant Gibbons were credited with assists. Robert Eaton and Kieran Yra shared duties in goal.
Doby
ns-Bennett 7, Daniel Boone 0
Lucas Park accounted for two goals and two assists in the Indians’ victory over the Trailblazers. Maddox DeVinney and Lucas Park also netted two goals apiece.
Camden Honaker supplied the final D-B score.
Davi
d Crockett 9, West Ridge 0
Diego Cook totaled three goals and three assists to lead the Pioneers over the Wolves.
Emmanuel Ruiz accounted for two goals and three assists, with Drew Marshall powering in two goals. Gunner Corbitt and Graham Carriger each had one goal.
Shane Warrington finished with two assists and Bradley Gouge was in goal for the shutout.
Providence Academy 3, Maryville Christian 2
Landon Colinger scored the game-winning goal on a 20-yard shot from the upper left corner to break a 2-2 tie. Reid Stoltzfus collected the Knights’ other two goals.
Volu
nteer 10, Sullivan East 1
CHURCH HILL — Dawson Dykes was an offensive juggernaut with seven goals and two assists as the Falcons captured a mercy-rule victory.
Cameron Cox crafted a hat trick for the other scores. Peyton Castle and Harrison Pace each had an assist.