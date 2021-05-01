Dylan Loy shut down the Elizabethton offense, firing a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts as Pigeon Forge earned a 3-0 win Saturday in high school baseball.
One of the top teams in the state, the Tigers improved to 23-2. Elizabethton slipped to 16-9.
Loy didn’t walk a batter and needed only 78 pitches to complete the gem. Logan Johnson had two hits to pace the Tigers’ offensive attack.
Bryson Rollins was the only Elizabethton batter who didn’t strike out at least once, and he had one of the Cyclones’ two hits.
D-B 7, Jefferson County 6
Gage Hensley’s three-run home run made for a dramatic ending at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Sam Ritz was hit by a one-out pitch and Tanner Kilgore followed with a single to set up Hensley, who needed just one seventh-inning pitch to deposit the ball over the left-field wall.
Kilgore carried the top bat on this day for D-B, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Ritz doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice in a 2-for-3 performance.
Also for the Tribe, it was Jake Timbes and Brady Stump each batting 2 for 4.
Tennessee High 11 Unicoi County 0
Logan Quales hit two home runs, a three-run crank and a solo blast to lead the Vikings.
Quales also threw a one-hitter, striking out eight batters. C.J. Henley added three hits for Tennessee High.
Happy Valley 7, Flames 3
Lucas Chausse delivered a 3-for-4 performance to lead the Warriors to the victory.
Andrew Clawson finished with two RBIs while Hunter Smith had a double and an RBI.
Carter 12, Cherokee 0
Colby Reynolds had a grand slam and finished with six RBIs as the Hornets overpowered the Chiefs.
Matt Newton led the Cherokee offense by collecting two of the team’s four hits.
University High 16, Cosby 2
Will Joyner totaled two hits and four RBIs as the Buccaneers ran away from the Eagles.
Jacob Pealer ripped a home run while Daniel Grindstaff added three RBIs. Connor Horton had two hits and two RBIs while Cage Markland drove in a pair of runs. Kaleb Meredith went 2 for 3.
Grindstaff was dominant in relief, striking out eight of the nine batters he faced in three hitless innings.
Providence Academy 6-13 Northview 5-3
In Game 1, Nathan Eisfelder hit a two-run homer to break a seventh-inning tie and then recorded the final three outs on the mound for the save.
Jayme Peay finished with two hits to lead the Knights at the plate.
Daniel Lawson tripled three times in a four-hit, four-run output for the Knights in the nightcap.
Drew Niebauer had three hits and two RBIs while Hayden York, Tyner Simpson and Mabry Runnels each contributed two hits. York, who accounted for two doubles, and Simpson both produced two RBIs.
Merritt Runnels pitched four innings for the win, yielding two runs.