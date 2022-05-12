ELIZABETHTON — Peyton Miller had an RBI single on a line drive to center field in the sixth inning as Sullivan East defeated Tennessee High 3-2 in a Thursday late game for the District 1-3A baseball championship at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
Corbin Dickenson notched eight strikeouts over 6 1/3 inning before Dylan Bartley closed it out. Dickenson had two hits, including a game-tying single to score Jake Witcher in the fifth, to pace the Patriots.
East pulled ahead first in the second inning off Jonathan Beach’s sacrifice fly. The Vikings came back to tie on Greg Harris’ ground ball to plate Josh Sizemore in the fourth. Sizemore had a RBI single to score Evan Mutter for a lead in the top of the fifth.
Mutter and Brayden Blevins each had two hits to lead the Vikings.
Tennessee High forced a second game with a 5-4 victory in an earlier contest. Rylan Henard was 3 for 3 as the Vikings scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Garrett Embree was 2 for 4 and Braden Wilhoit scored two times. Payne Ladd went 5 2/3 innings. He gave four hits, two walks and two runs to earn the win.
Tyson Mitchell went the distance for Sullivan East. He had two hits and drove in two runs. Dickenson also finished with two RBIs.
SOFTBALL
South Greene 9, Johnson County 6
BLUFF CITY — The Lady Rebels won their first district title since 2003, downing the Lady Longhorns for the 2A title.
South Greene came through with three runs in the sixth inning.
Lexie Miller pitched a complete game for the win. She went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Anna Willett totaled three hits and two RBIs, while Sydney Gentry had two hits and three runs scored. Whitney Casteel also scored three runs, while Allison Penley collected two hits.
Halie Cox was effective in the lead-off for Johnson County. She finished 3 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs. Mattie Jones and Sydni Potter each had two hits.
Unaka 9, North Greene 0
ELIZABETHTON — Sadie Shoun allowed just five hits over seven shutout innings at the Lady Rangers captured the District 1-A softball championship at Happy Valley.
Alana Parsons had two hits, including a solo home run in the sixth inning for the game’s final run. Lyndie Ramsey had two hits and three RBIs.
Kylie Blevins also had two hits as Unaka blew the game open with five runs in the second inning.
Cambell Gaby was the only North Greene player with two hits.