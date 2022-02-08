ERWIN — Dylan Bartley poured in 26 points as Sullivan East defeated Unicoi County 62-47 on Tuesday night at the Devils Den.
The Unicoi loss handed Volunteer the outright Upper Lakes Conference championship.
Braden Standbridge produced another 14 points while Logan Murray finished with nine.
Grant Hensley led the homestanding Blue Devils with 16 points. Eli Johnson scored 11 points and Lucas Slagle totaled nine.
Elizabethton 55, Tennessee High 45
ELIZABETHTON — The Cyclones controlled the second half to take the Upper Lakes Conference victory over the Vikings.
Jake Roberts hit four treys and led Elizabethton with 23 points. Nicholas Wilson scored 10 points and Bryson Rollins added nine.
Brandon Dufore made all six of his free throws to lead Tennessee High with 16 points. Colin Brown finished with 13 points.
Morristown East 73, Volunteer 60
CHURCH HILL — Micah Simpson tallied 24 points and became the Hurricanes’ all-time leading scorer in the process.
Kyle Colinger added 20 points for Morristown East, who have been ranked as high as No. 2 in the Class 4A rankings. Andrew Knittel led Volunteer’s efforts with 21 points. Bradin Minton finished with 15 points and Cadon Christian ended with eight.
South Greene 71, Unaka 65
ELIZABETHTON — The Rebels rallied to tie in the fourth quarter and then took an overtime victory over the Rangers.
Luke Myers led South Greene with 20 points. Hayden Hartman scored 15 points, while Chandler Fillers with 12 and Clint Lamb with 10 also reached double digits.
Joseph Slagle was dead-on from long range. He sank seven 3-point shots to lead Unaka with 24 points. Joe-Z Blamo finished with 23 points and Landon Ramsey scored 10.
North Greene 72, Hampton 68 (OT)
BAILEYTON — Jason Britton set a school record with 43 points to lead the Huskies over the Bulldogs in an overtime battle of Watauga Valley Conference leaders.
Cody Freshour came through with another 11 points for North Greene.
Conor Burleson led Hampton with 20 points. Cadon Buckles totaled 19 points and Morgan Lyons ended with 10.
Providence Academy 83, Tri-Cities Christian 52
BLOUNTVILLE — The Knights rolled to a 25-point halftime lead and cruised to the win over the Eagles.
Jayme Peay led five Providence players in double figures with 19 points. Cross Chadwick came through with 14 points, followed by Andrew Lawrence and Thomas Messimer each with 11 and James Reese with 10.
Lofton Looney led Tri-Cities with 18 points and Abraham Gewelke scored 17.
GIRLS
Sullivan East 81, Unicoi County 54
ERWIN — Jenna Hare scored 31 points to move into fourth place on the school’s all-time scoring list. She now has 1,668 for her career, passing former Lady Patriots and ETSU star Angie Fickes.
Abby McCarter recorded 20 points and Hayley Grubb added 15.
Faith Bennett was Unicoi County’s leader with 12 points. Laurel Osborne and Hayley Rush each scored nine points, followed by Allie Lingerfelt with eight.
Elizabethton 74, Tennessee High 33
ELIZABETHTON — Renna Lane knocked down five shots behind the arc to post a game-high 21 points in the Lady Cyclones’ blowout of the Lady Vikings.
Marlee Mathena scored 13 and Lina Lyon accounted for 10. Maddie Fowler and Olivia Holly added to the total with nine and eight points, respectively.
Kendall Cross had 17 of Tennessee High’s 33 points.
Volunteer 49, Morristown East 46
CHURCH HILL — The Lady Falcons fended off the Lady Hurricanes as Veda Barton led the way with 15 points, including three big baskets in the final quarter. Audrey Evans contributed 12 points for Volunteer and Kendra Huff provided 11.
Morristown East got 21 points from Ella Wampler in a losing effort. Zoe Shelley scored 10 points.
Chuckey-Doak 44, Johnson County 40
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Lady Longhorns came up just short as Brookanna Hutchins scored 13 points and Aubree Glenn had nine.
Taliah Johnson led Chuckey-Doak to the win with 13 points.
Unaka 74, South Greene 66
ELIZABETHTON — Two-time all-state selection Lyndie Ramsey scored 27 points to lead the Lady Rangers over the perennial power Lady Rebels.
Macy Ensor hit six 3-point shots and finished with 19 points. Other big efforts came from Kiki Forney with 14 points and Mailey Guy with eight.
South Greene had four players reach double figures. Emma Cutshall had 19 points and Haley Susong totaled 18. Hailey Brooks and Evie Rader each scored 10.
North Greene 52, Hampton 50
BAILEYTON — Shelby Davenport drove the baseline and hit a 10-foot jumper as time expired to lift the Lady Huskies over the Lady Bulldogs.
Hailee English led North Greene in scoring with 12 points. Davenport scored 10 and Brooklyn Anderson came through with nine.
Linsey Jenkins had a game-high 19 for Hampton with 15 coming in the second half. Madi McClain was next up with 14 points.
Grainger 68, Cherokee 32
RUTLEDGE — The Lady Grizzlies captured the District 2 Class 3A regular season crown with a balanced attack led by Audrey Stratton with 14 points.
Leah Maloney had 13 points, followed by Sydney Hayes with 12.
The Lady Chiefs were led by Anna Houck with nine.