GREENEVILLE — North Greene took early control of the Watauga Valley Conference race Friday night.
Chriss Schultz cut loose for 27 points, leading the Huskies to an 82-60 win over Cloudland in boys basketball Friday night.
North Greene won its league opener and improved to 13-3 overall. Cloudland (4-4) fell to 1-1 in league play. Chance Campbell added 16 points for North Greene.
Caleb Sluder led the Highlanders with 21 points. Bentley Gilbert added 11.
Providence Academy 72, KACHEA 30
The Knights got rolling early in this one, outscoring KACHEA 19-3 in the first quarter.
Sam McAllister spearheaded Pro- vidence offensively, tossing in 18 points. Thomas Messimer contributed 12 and Andrew Lawrence 10.
Pacing the Wildcats was Will Joyner with nine points.
GIRLS
North Greene 51, Cloudland 50
GREENEVILLE — It came down to the final seconds, and Cloudland came up one shot short.
The Lady Highlanders missed a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer, allowing North Greene to escape with a 51-50 win in an important Watauga Valley Confer- ence basketball game Friday night.
North Greene took over first place in the league, winning its first conference contest of the season. The Lady Huskies are 10-3 overall. Cloudland fell to 1-1, 8-4.
Brooklyn Anderson paced North Greene with 23 points. Cloudland got 12 points from Miranda Benfield and 11 from Saharra McKinney.
South Greene 69, Unaka 47
GREENEVILLE — Addison Williams and Kiley Collins each totaled 18 points, pacing the Lady Rebels to the non-conference victory.