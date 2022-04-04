Daniel Boone put things in high hitting gear Monday, especially Brylee Mesusan.
The Lady Trailblazers’ terrific leadoff hitter, a signee with the University of Tennessee, went a perfect 5 for 5 with five runs scored as Boone crushed rival David Crockett 16-2 at Irwin Field in Jonesborough.
Boone (16-3 overall) improved to 3-0 in Big Five Conference play while Crockett (10-10) slipped to 2-2.
Kyleigh Bacon also had a big day at the dish, going 3 for 4 with a homer and five RBIs. Savannah Jessee had two hits and three runs batted in while Maci Masters drove in three runs. Kayleigh Quesinberry had a pair of hits. Maggie Hillman got the win in the circle.
For Crockett, Marin Simpkins had two hits and two RBIs while Sydney Hodges and Ashlyn Delaney each had two hits.
Elizabethton 11, Happy Valley 0
ELIZABETHTON — Madisun Pritchard fired a no-hitter, one walk away from a perfect game, and struck out seven batters.
She also homered and drove in two runs. Maddie O’Quinn had three hits and two RBIs while Cheyenne Poiroux added two hits and three RBIs. Kenidy Harris and Maely Ingram each had two hits.
Johnson County 6, Unicoi County 5
MOUNTAIN CITY — Faith Walsh cracked a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Lady Longhorns an exciting win.
Harley Potter had three hits for Johnson County while Hannah Fritts, who scored the winning run, added two hits. Fritts also went the distance in the circle, striking out nine batters and allowing two earned runs.
For Unicoi, Betsabe Chavez had three hits, including a homer, and two RBIs. Skylar Tipton added two hits.
Unaka 7, South Greene 5
ELIZABETHTON — Alana Parsons had three hits to power the Lady Rangers to the win.
Kendall Bare had a double and a triple for Unaka. Jill Faust had two hits and two RBIs while Kylie Blevins and Hailey Gilman each totaled two hits. Sadie Shoun went the distance in the circle to get the win.
Sullivan East 8, Gate City 7
GATE CITY, Va. — Lexie McDuffie went 4 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs to power the Lady Patriots to the road win.
Keelye Fields also homered for East while Tori Leonard was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
For Gate City, Addie Gibson was 2 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs. K.K. Baker had three hits and two RBIs while MaKayla Bays and Kady Davidson each had three hits. Savannah Monroe also hit a homer for the Lady Blue Devils.
Hampton 18, Avery County, N.C. 14
NEWLAND, N.C. — Madison Setlock finished with three hits, including a home run, and three runs scored to lead the Lady Bulldogs over the Lady Vikings.
Macy Henry also had three hits and scored three runs. A Willis had a home run and also scored three times, as did Rachel Fair. Abbie Lunsford scored two runs.
BASEBALL
Unicoi County 3, Elizabethton 2
ERWIN — Nicky Satterly came through with a two-run, game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh for the Blue Devils.
Chris Chavez, Alex Green and Valentin Batrez each had two hits. Lucas Slagle struck out eight and gave up five hits.
Gage Treadway had two hits and Zach Workman hit a home run to lead the Cyclones. Treadway struck out 12 batters through 5 1/3 innings before handing the ball over to Connor Edmundson.
Johnson County 20, Happy Valley 8
ELIZABETHTON—Graham Reece batted 4 for 5 with three runs and three RBIs for the Longhorns, who scored seven times in the second inning and cut loose for eight runs in the sixth.
Producing two hits apiece, Ethan Icenhour (double) totaled five RBIs and Asa Lewis (2 doubles) finished with three runs. Dakota Holt swatted a three-run homer and Zac Parsons coupled two runs with a pair of RBIs.
Happy Valley’s Hunter Smith went 2 for 3 (double), driving across two runs.
Happy Valley 6, Johnson County 5
ELIZABETHTON — The Warriors scored five runs over the first two innings to bounce back in the nightcap.
Tucker Shoun picked up the win with eight strikeouts over four innings. He aided his cause by scoring two runs. Dakota Grindstaff threw the final three innings. Hunter Smith reached base three times.
Graham Reece and Ethan Icenhour each went 2 for 3 to lead Johnson County.
University High 18, Unaka 1
ELIZABETHTON — Miles Bembry starred at the plate and on the mound in leading the Bucs over the Rangers. He was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. As UH pitcher, he had eight strikeouts, while giving up four hits and no walks.
Joseph Armstrong was 2 for 2 with two RBIs, while Hank Stott scored twice and drove in two runs. Jaxon Williams also had two RBIs.
Hampton 7, North Greene 1
BAILEYTON — Collin Morgan went 3 for 4 and Brody Hicks was 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs as the Bulldogs bested the Huskies.
Conor Jones was 2 for 3 in the canine clash as Hampton outhit North Greene 11-5 overall. Josh Whitson picked up the win with eight strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. He allowed five hits, no walks and no earned runs.
Jeshua Crawford had nine strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings, but gave up 10 hits in a losing effort.
Sullivan East 4, Tennessee High 1
BLUFF CITY — Lucas Eaton had a solo home run and two-run double to lead the Patriots over the Vikings in the Upper Lakes Conference showdown.
Dylan Bartley, Justice Dillard and Eaton all finished 2 for 3 at the plate. Tyson Mitchell took care of business on the mound, scattering eight hits and giving up just one walk. He finished with eight strikeouts.
Garrett Cross, Andrew Dingus and Braden Wilhoit each finished 2 for 3 with a double for the Vikings. Brayden Blevins, who also gave up eight hits, suffered the loss.
Volunteer 5, Grainger 2
RUTLEDGE — Falcons pitcher Colby Lawson went the distance, yielding only one earned run and retiring 10 Grainger batters by strikeout.
Collecting four RBIs, Ethan Smith went 2 for 2 with a home run. Cason Christian added a 2-for-3 effort to the winning cause.
The Grizzlies’ Eli Mays homered.
BOYS SOCCER
Science Hill 2, Daniel Boone 0
Ben Schulz and Logan Turgeon punched in goals as the Hilltoppers withstood a game effort by the Trailblazers.
Doling out assists were Iden Brown and Benji Augustine. Kieran Dra and Foster Childress combined in goal for the shutout.
Providence Academy 1, Maryville Christian 0
Taking advantage of a Jacob Reese assist, Reid Stolzfus produced the lone goal in the second half.
Tyler Zepeda tallied eight saves for the Knights, who benefited from the good defensive work of Steven Carpenter and Jacob Orr.
David Crockett 0, Dobyns-Bennett 0
KINGSPORT — Alan Galvin was in goal for the Pioneers who played the Indians to a scoreless draw. It was the first time in school history that Crockett tied Dobyns-Bennett.
Ryan True was the Dobyns-Bennett goalkeeper in the shutout.
The Indians had 25 shots with nine on target, while Crockett finished with seven shots — including a pair on goal.